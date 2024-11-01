Snoop Dogg unveils Missionary, the highly anticipated sequel to his iconic 1993 album Doggystyle

In a new video posted on Instagram yesterday, Snoop Dogg shared an exciting update. The rapper has oficially revealed the release date for his much-anticipated album Missionary, produced entirely by Dr. Dre. Slated for release on December 13, Missionary will serve as the long-awaited follow-up to Snoop’s 1993 debut collaboration with Dr. Dre, Doggystyle which was released a whopping 31 years ago. In the clip, two Mormon missionaries arrive at a stranger’s door, only to be greeted by a woman in lingerie who says, “What the fu**? Your ad said you were dedicated to missionary work.” The humorous twist adds intrigue to this highly anticipated release, giving fans a glimpse of the album's cheeky spirit. Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg

This album is an ode to Doggystyle on it's 30th anniversary, the album which slowly became the “fastest-selling hip-hop album ever at the time, and has since been hailed as one of the best rap records of all-time” according to Variety.

Netizens react

Fans were unsurprisingly ecstatic. “Holy fuck you just made my year! I’ve literally waited forever for you and Dre to follow up Doggystyle. I was 14 years old when Doggystyle dropped, you’ve made a middle aged man feel like a teenager again,” said one on X. “I definitely haven’t been this excited in years for an album drop 🔥,” said another. But while most fans were excited about the the music, there were some who couldn't believe that Snoop had managed to pull a double entendre so smoothly. “LMAO...I was like....Missionary...then it hit me....DoggyStyle was the other album. Boy...you crazy,” was a fan's opinion.

Both Snoop and Dre have repeatedly dropped hints about the project over the past few years. Dre has previously mentioned that he was close to finishing mixing the album and that Sting would be one of its features. Snoop also confirmed that Jelly Roll would also appear on the set.