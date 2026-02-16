Sobhita Dhulipala on excessive PR culture in Bollywood: I don’t want to be visible 24x7

Sobhita Dhulipala has worked across various languages in her career so far, and recently, the actor marked her return to Telugu cinema with Cheekatilo. While she did the bilingual film Major in 2022, her last proper Telugu release was Goodachari in 2018. Since then, she had worked in various big scales and larger-than-life projects. Sobhita Dhulipala (Photo: Instagram) Ask her how did it feel coming to the rooted stories of small Telugu films and Sobhita Dhulipala says, “When I signed the project, I didn’t think so deeply. I am deeply connected to Telugu cinema as an audience and as a consumer. But when I started performing, the experience here is so effortless and it is so smooth that you enjoy it. Since I played a podcaster, there’s a lot of crisp vocabulary used, so I felt very relieved that I’m glad I speak this language. It’s my mother tongue and delivering these kind of lines, it’s not easy if you don’t know the language, so I enjoyed it a lot.” Watch the entire chat with Sobhita Dhulipala here:

The culture of PR in the film industry has been growing with time. Lately, there have been discussions about how much PR is enough, with many artistes being called out for using excessive PR. For Sobhita, this culture is something she doesn’t identify with much. “Over the past few years, in brief pockets here and there, I’ve worked with a PR form, but I think for my personality or the kind of choices I’m keen on making for the kind of life I want to lead, I’ve decided that I’m not going to require this sort of amplification. I don’t want to be visible 24x7 or I don’t want to be spoken about all the time. That’s not my interest, I don’t find it useful for me,” she says.