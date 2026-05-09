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Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja announce the name of their second son; check out the meaning here

Actor Sonam Kapoor has revealed her second son’s name, highlighting the connection to firstborn Vayu.

Published on: May 09, 2026 08:46 pm IST
By Rishabh Suri
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Actor Sonam Kapoor on Saturday finally revealed the name of her second child. She took to Instagram to share the same.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja with their sons.

Announcing the news with a family picture, Sonam described the birth of her son as a “divine pairing” with elder brother Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, “In the spirit of the divine force that has once again transformed our lives… With love and gratitude, we welcome Rudralokh Kapoor Ahuja."

Sonam and Anand, who got married in 2018, welcomed their first child Vayu in 2022. On the work front, Sonam has largely stayed selective with acting roles in the recent years.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja announce the name of their second son; check out the meaning here
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja announce the name of their second son; check out the meaning here
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