Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Singer Sonu Nigam makes Lucknowites Deewana with Kal Ho Na Ho and Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin

    Sonu Nigam mesmerised Lucknowites not just with his singing but also with his interaction with the audience and his powerful sense of humour at Fever Live show.

    Updated on: Feb 15, 2026 11:36 PM IST
    By Deep Saxena
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Singer Sonu Nigam mesmerised Lucknowites not just with his singing but also with his interaction with the audience and his powerful sense of humour.

    Sonu Nigam while performing in Lucknow (Photos: Arpan Charles Anthony)
    Sonu Nigam while performing in Lucknow (Photos: Arpan Charles Anthony)

    The Deewana Tera concert, organised by Fever Live at the Ekana International Football Stadium on Saturday night, featured a mix of romantic, dance, and soulful songs from the charismatic singer.

    Audience enjoying the show (Photos: Arpan Charles Anthony)
    Audience enjoying the show (Photos: Arpan Charles Anthony)

    The audience was packed to capacity and highly enthusiastic. Music lovers cheered and sang along with Sonu. At one point, the singer gave cues and the audience sang for him, demonstrating strong participation, which he greatly appreciated.

    He sang his popular numbers including Deewana Main Hoon Deewana, Ab Mujhe Raat Din, Suraj Hua Madhyam, All Is Well, and Sathiyan. With fast numbers like Bijuria, You Are My Sonia, Aaj Ki Raat, Mujse Shaadi Karogi, and more, he got the audience grooving.

    Towards the end, he presented Sandese Aate Hai from Border (1997), which he said was his first major film song that established him in the industry. He also presented the newer version of the song from Border 2.

    The show concluded with the soulful numbers Kal Ho Na Ho and Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin. The thanked the audience for the love.

    • Deep Saxena
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Deep Saxena

      Deep Saxena writes on Bollywood, OTT, television, food and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Cinema/Singer Sonu Nigam Makes Lucknowites Deewana With Kal Ho Na Ho And Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin
    News/Htcity/Cinema/Singer Sonu Nigam Makes Lucknowites Deewana With Kal Ho Na Ho And Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes