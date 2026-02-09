Sonu Nigam wins hearts as he helps lost child find his uncle with impromptu performance during concert. Watch
During the concert, Sonu Nigam assisted a lost boy, Sri Sai, entertaining him with music and laughter until he reunited with his uncle.
Singer Sonu Nigam on Monday shared a video from his recent concert in Hubbali showing him helping a lost child find his family during the performance. The heartwarming clip, which featured the singer calming the visibly nervous boy with an impromptu song and light-hearted banter, drew praise from fans for his presence of mind and compassion.
Sonu Nigam shares video of reuniting a lost child with his uncle
The clip showed Sonu on stage with a visibly nervous young boy named Sri Sai, who had gotten separated from his family in a massive crowd of nearly 30,000 people. Trying to ease the child’s anxiety, Sonu broke into an impromptu performance as he and the boy marched to the front of the stage. Sharing the video, Sonu wrote, “A scared and nervous Sri Sai after getting lost in the crowd of 30,000 in Hubbali last night. Not so scared or lost I assume after he found me (wink emoji).”
Turning the moment into a musical announcement, Sonu sang, “Sri Sai aa jao, mummy papa isko le jao… iske mummy papa kho gaye, jaldi aake isko le jao” (Sri Sai, come here… mummy and papa please take him, his parents are lost, come quickly and take him), prompting laughter and applause from the audience.
The interaction became even more charming when Sonu jokingly told the boy, “Papa, mummy tumhare bina masti kar rahe hain, pata hai?” (Your parents are having fun without you, you know that?) The child innocently replied, “Papa nahi hai” (There is no papa), leaving Sonu momentarily stunned. Laughing at himself, Sonu quickly corrected and asked, “Papa, mummy nahi toh kaun aaya hai? Agar papa mummy nahi aaye toh hum kisko dhoond rahe hai?” (If they didn’t come, then who are we looking for?)
When Sri Sai replied, “Chachu” (Uncle), Sonu immediately mimicked the child’s voice on the mic and called out dramatically, “Chachu, kidhar hai chachu? Hey chachu, chhod ke chale gaye chachi ke saath?” (Uncle, where are you? Hey uncle, did you leave him and go away with aunt?). He added another playful jab, “Bade bhai ne zimmedari di tumhe bachche ki aur tum yeh kar rahe ho?” (Your elder brother trusted you with his child, and this is what you’re doing?), sending the audience into fits of laughter.
After a brief search, the concert’s production team located the child’s uncle. Sonu ensured the team verified the relationship before allowing Sri Sai to leave, drawing applause for his sensitivity and presence of mind.
Fans reacted to Sonu's gesture
The heartwarming exchange melted hearts online as well. Fans flooded the comments with love and humour, with one writing, “He was meant to get lost to have this moment!!! Legendary!!!!” Another joked, “Hope Sri Sai ke papa tak yeh video na pahunche, feeling sorry for chachu abhi se” (Hope this video doesn’t reach Sri Sai’s father, already feeling sorry for the uncle). Others praised Sonu’s spontaneity, calling the clip “today’s most beautiful video on social media,” while one fan quipped, “Coming with my mom next time and getting lost.”
Sonu Nigam is currently touring India with his Deewana Tera concert series, with more live performances scheduled for early 2026. The Deewana Tera tour began in Guwahati in December 2025 and has since included shows in Jaipur and Indore, with his next confirmed performance set for Lucknow on February 14, 2026.
