Sonu Nigam wins hearts as he helps lost child find his uncle with impromptu performance during concert. Watch

Singer Sonu Nigam on Monday shared a video from his recent concert in Hubbali showing him helping a lost child find his family during the performance. The heartwarming clip, which featured the singer calming the visibly nervous boy with an impromptu song and light-hearted banter, drew praise from fans for his presence of mind and compassion. During a concert, Sonu Nigam helped a lost child, Sri Sai, find his uncle, using humor and music to ease the boy's anxiety.

Sonu Nigam shares video of reuniting a lost child with his uncle The clip showed Sonu on stage with a visibly nervous young boy named Sri Sai, who had gotten separated from his family in a massive crowd of nearly 30,000 people. Trying to ease the child’s anxiety, Sonu broke into an impromptu performance as he and the boy marched to the front of the stage. Sharing the video, Sonu wrote, “A scared and nervous Sri Sai after getting lost in the crowd of 30,000 in Hubbali last night. Not so scared or lost I assume after he found me (wink emoji).”

Turning the moment into a musical announcement, Sonu sang, “Sri Sai aa jao, mummy papa isko le jao… iske mummy papa kho gaye, jaldi aake isko le jao” (Sri Sai, come here… mummy and papa please take him, his parents are lost, come quickly and take him), prompting laughter and applause from the audience.

The interaction became even more charming when Sonu jokingly told the boy, “Papa, mummy tumhare bina masti kar rahe hain, pata hai?” (Your parents are having fun without you, you know that?) The child innocently replied, “Papa nahi hai” (There is no papa), leaving Sonu momentarily stunned. Laughing at himself, Sonu quickly corrected and asked, “Papa, mummy nahi toh kaun aaya hai? Agar papa mummy nahi aaye toh hum kisko dhoond rahe hai?” (If they didn’t come, then who are we looking for?)