Sonu Nigam to sing over 50 Mohammed Rafi songs in 3 hours at the legend’s 100th birth anniversary concert on December 24

As music aficionados gear up to celebrate late legend Mohammed Rafi on his centenary birth anniversary on December 24, Sonu Nigam is all set to pay tribute to his “guru and peer Rafi sahab”. Titled Sau Saal Pehle, the event, organised by NR Talent and Event Management, will see the singer pay a homage to the late veteran by singing his classics. Interestingly, the concert marks Sonu’s first Mohammed Rafi show in India. Sonu Nigam; (right) Mohammed Rafi(Photos: HTBS)

Sonu Nigam at the rehearsal in Mumbai

Speaking to us at the rehearsal, Sonu, who would be performing with an entourage of close to 50 live instrumentalists at Mumbai’s NMACC Grand Theatre, says, “I will be singing over 50 songs in the three-hour concert, and trust me, it’s no mean feat. I had a really tough time while charting out the final list of songs for the show, as you don’t know which track to omit when it comes to Rafi sahab. I really hope God and Rafi sahab bless me with the strength to do justice to this endeavour.”

Agam Kumar Nigam and Sonu Nigam at the rehearsal

Interestingly, Sonu’s father, veteran singer Agam Kumar Nigam, would also perform at the show. “My father introduced me to Rafi sahab’s music. As a kid, I had performed with papa at so many shows, singing Rafi sahab’s classics. So, it feels surreal that we would both take the stage for such a sacred occasion,” says Sonu.

The event organisers call this concert “a dream endeavour” and can’t wait for the day. Singer Rabbani Mustafa Khan, Organiser, Sau Saal Pehle, says, “Ever since this show got finalised, we have been working on this dream concert, day in and day out, because we realise how momentous an event and responsibility this is. As we inch closer, I really pray that we manage to pull it off with utmost justice.”

Namrata Gupta Khan, Organiser, Sau Saal Pehle, adds, “I believe the show would be any Rafi sahab fan’s dream, as there’s no one out there who could do justice to the legend’s music as Sonu ji. I am grateful to Sonu ji for believing in us and I am 100% sure that the three hours would be nothing short of magical.”

The late legend’s family, including son Shahid Rafi and daughter-in-law Firdaus Rafi, have also been closely associated with putting the event together and would be in attendance at the show, among many other celebs.