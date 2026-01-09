Sophie Turner opens up about playing Sansa Stark again for Game of Thrones sequel: ‘Show me the money…’

As the world of Westeros continues to expand with prequels like House of the Dragon and the upcoming Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, fans have long wondered if we will ever see the return of the surviving Stark children. Now, Sophie Turner is finally weighing in on the possibility of stepping back into the furs of Sansa Stark. Sophie Turner

The last time viewers saw Sansa, she was being crowned Queen in the North, having successfully secured independence for her kingdom while her brother, Bran, took the throne of the remaining six. While that felt like a definitive conclusion, recent comments from franchise creator George R.R. Martin have reignited hope for a sequel. Martin recently confirmed that of the five or six spin-offs in development, there are some sequels in the mix.

Sansa says: “Send me the money…” During an interview with The Direct, Sophie was asked directly about her interest in a sequel project. Her initial reaction was lighthearted. She said, “Show me the money (laughs). I don't know, I think it would be hard but also amazing to come back to it.”

The actor also noted that the magic of the original eight-season run is something she isn't sure can be caught twice. “Maybe it would be an utter joy, or maybe it would be trying to cling on to something that was magic back in the day that can't be recreated. I would have to see a script,” she explained.