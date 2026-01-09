Sophie Turner opens up about playing Sansa Stark again for Game of Thrones sequel: ‘Show me the money…’
Sophie Turner isn't exactly saying no to a return to Westeros, but it might take a royal paycheck to get her back in the North
As the world of Westeros continues to expand with prequels like House of the Dragon and the upcoming Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, fans have long wondered if we will ever see the return of the surviving Stark children. Now, Sophie Turner is finally weighing in on the possibility of stepping back into the furs of Sansa Stark.
The last time viewers saw Sansa, she was being crowned Queen in the North, having successfully secured independence for her kingdom while her brother, Bran, took the throne of the remaining six. While that felt like a definitive conclusion, recent comments from franchise creator George R.R. Martin have reignited hope for a sequel. Martin recently confirmed that of the five or six spin-offs in development, there are some sequels in the mix.
Sansa says: “Send me the money…”
During an interview with The Direct, Sophie was asked directly about her interest in a sequel project. Her initial reaction was lighthearted. She said, “Show me the money (laughs). I don't know, I think it would be hard but also amazing to come back to it.”
The actor also noted that the magic of the original eight-season run is something she isn't sure can be caught twice. “Maybe it would be an utter joy, or maybe it would be trying to cling on to something that was magic back in the day that can't be recreated. I would have to see a script,” she explained.
Furthermore, one of the biggest hurdles for Sophie's return is her own satisfaction with how Game of Thrones concluded in 2019. While the series finale remains one of the most divisive episodes in television history, Sophie feels that Sansa was one of the few characters who truly won.
“But I feel that I was very happy with the way Sansa ended her story in Game of Thrones, and no one else was really happy with their ending,” Turner noted. “I feel like I got a good one, and so I don't know if I could revisit it.”
The future of Westeros
HBO is currently operating on a packed release calendar that stretches through 2028. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is slated for a January 18, 2026 premiere, followed by House of the Dragon Season 3 in the summer.
While the previously discussed Jon Snow sequel starring Kit Harington was reportedly shelved, Martin’s confirmation that other sequel ideas are still in development, suggests that the story isn't necessarily over.