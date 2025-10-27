Splitsville confirmed for Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij?

Actors Jay Bhanushali (40) and Mahhi Vij (43) are heading for splitsville? A source informs us, “Much was tried, but nothing changed. Separation happened a long time ago. They filed for divorce a couple of months back. The papers have been signed and finalised in July-August, and the custody of the kids has also been decided upon.” Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij,

The two got married in a private ceremony in 2010 and share three children together: biological daughter Tara, born in 2019, and foster children Rajveer and Khushi, whom they took in in 2017.

Trouble began over Mahhi’s serious trust issues with Jay. “Once known for their joint vlogs, they’ve stopped posting pictures together. Their last collab family post was in June 2024,” the source adds.

They were last seen together for Tara’s birthday in August, but clips from the event showed them maintaining distance. Rumours of their separation intensified in July, when Mahhi replied to questions of her marriage, saying, “Why should I tell you? Are you my uncle?”

Jay recently shared pics from a trip he took only with daughters, while Mahhi moved into a new house with the kids two weeks ago. Mahhi has also resumed acting and is currently shooting in Lucknow.

We reached out to both actors for comment, but they chose to remain silent on the matter.