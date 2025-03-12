Sridevi pierced Shanaya Kapoor’s ears and got her a phone, reveals Maheep: ‘She said if Janhvi and Khushi have…’

Sridevi was a superstar, a legend. She was the greatest actor of her time, one of the most versatile performers that Indian cinema had ever had the chance to witness. But apart from being a star, she was also a loving wife to filmmaker Boney Kapoor and a doting mother to Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Not just fans but even her family members were in awe of Sridevi and her ‘aura’. Her sister-in-law and Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor revealed the same in her latest interview. Maheep called the late Sridevi a queen, a goddess, who was also extremely motherly. Sridevi with her daughters Janhvi, Khushi and niece Shanaya

Sridevi with Maheep Kapoor

In a recent chat with Filmfare, talking about Sridevi, Maheep shared, “She was so motherly. Shanaya’s ears were first pierced by Sri, because I was a little paranoid. She took her and pierced her ears. Shanaya wanted a phone, I said no because she was too young. But Sri got her that phone. She said if Janhvi (Kapoor) and Khushi (Kapoor) have that phone, Shanaya is going to have that phone, and she got her that phone.”

Maheep went on to reveal, “She's definitely a woman who can handle girls better. My son, she used to go mad! She used to screech all the time. He used to be jumping on sofas, jumping on her head. You know Sri, she likes calm, little. And my son used to go mad. But they also had a great bond, my son and her. She was, there's so much about her behind the glamour and the movies, I can go on and on and on about it.”

After Khushi and Janhvi, Shanaya Kapoor is now gearing up for her Bollywood acting debut. The star kid will be seen opposite Adarsh Gourav in the upcoming film Tu Yaa Main. Maheep, on the other hand, has already emerged as a star with her web series The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.