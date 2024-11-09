Ssudeep Sahir remembers friend Nitin Chauhaan: He always had a smile on his face

Actor Ssudeep Sahir, one of the first to confirm the tragic passing of his Tera Yaar Hun Main co-star Nitin Chauhaan, is left with nothing but memories of the time they spent together on set. Chauhaan, 35, was found dead in his Mumbai flat on Friday. He allegedly died by suicide. Ssudeep Sahir with Nitin Chauhaan.

Sahir reveals Chauhaan and he had lost touch in recent years, but he learned of his death through a common friend. “There was another kid who used to be in the show, Viraj. He lives close by and used to play cricket with Nitin quite often, almost two or three times a week. It’s extremely sad what’s happening in somebody’s life,” Sahir says, shaken by the news.

He reflects on the moments he shared with Chauhaan, describing him as a “happy-go-lucky” individual who was always full of life.

“I met him during the COVID period when we were shooting in Rajkot. We were cast for a role, and that’s where I met him for the first time. He was a very happy guy. We used to play cricket or just chill around. Since it was during the pandemic, very few people were around at that time. We would constantly indulge in masti mazak,” Sahir says, reminiscing about their time together.

Although they worked together on the show for just a month, the memories have stayed with Sahir. “The first thing he would say is, ‘chalo cricket khele?’ Even between shots, he would say, ‘Okay, let’s play, we have time.’ He was so much into cricket. Even if he had a gap of an hour between shots, he would just want to play. Now, I just remember him as someone who always had a smile on his face,” Sahir wraps up.