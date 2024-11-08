Menu Explore
Nitin Chauhan, actor known for Crime Patrol and Splistvilla, dies at 35; co-star Vibhuti Thakur pens condolence

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 08, 2024 12:06 PM IST

Nitin Chauhan's co-star Vibhuti Thakur took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Wish you had the strength to face all the troubles.”

Nitin Chauhan was found dead at his Mumbai flat, as per an India Today report. The 35-year-old actor was best known for winning the reality show Dadagiri season 2 and participating in MTV Splitsvilla and Crime Patrol.

Nitin Chauhan dies at 35, co-star Vibhuti Thakur's post suggests suicide
Nitin Chauhan dies at 35, co-star Vibhuti Thakur's post suggests suicide

Friends pen condolences

As details of Nitin's death are still surfacing, his friends and colleagues took to social meida to share their condolences. Vibhuti Thakur shared a black and white picture with Nitin and wrote on her Instagram Stories, “Rest in peace my dear… really shocked and sad… wish u had the strength to face all the troubles… wish u were mentally strong like ur body.”

TV actor Sudeep Sahir also shared a picture of Nitin on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Rest in peace, buddy (heartbreak emoji).” Both Vibhuti and Sudeep shared screen space with Nitin in the SAB TV daily soap Tera Yaar Hoon Main. Nitin's last appearance on TV was in this show back in 2022.

About Nitin Chauhan

Nitin hails from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh. He received his breakthrough in the TV industry when he emerged victorious in the Bindass channel reality show Dadagiri 2 in 2009. Nitin went on to star in reality shows like MTV Splitsvilla season 5, and other shows like Zindagi Dot Com and Crime Patrol. His Instagram handle shows that the actor was also a fitness freak.

 

 

 

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
