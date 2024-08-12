MTV Splitsvilla X5: Jashwanth Bopanna and Akriti Negi win ‘India’s OG dating reality show'

Jashwanth Bopanna and Akriti Negi have won MTV Splitsvilla X5 ExSqueeze Me Please. They beat the other two finalists, Harsh Arora and Rushali Yadav. Hosted by actors Sunny Leone and Tanuj Virwani, the dating reality TV show's grand finale was held on August 11. Also read: Splitsvilla X4 winner Hamid Barkzi says he had second thoughts about show Jashwanth Bopanna and Akriti Negi have won MTV Splitsvilla X5 ExSqueeze Me Please.

The makers made the announcement via an Instagram post, writing, "Ladies and gentlemen presenting our lovely couple and the winners of this season – Jashkriti (Jashwanth Bopanna and Akriti Negi). Catch all episodes of MTV Splitsvilla X5... on JioCinema."

Check it out:

'It was truly challenging'

Ecstatic about the win, Akriti Negi was quoted as saying by India Today, “I can't describe my happiness! This journey was a rollercoaster of emotions. Winning MTV Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please with my partner, Jashwanth, is extremely special for me. It was truly challenging against such strong contenders, but we stuck together through it all – the winning title is more important to us than any other distractions that came in between, and we've proved it!"

On winning 'India’s OG dating reality show'

Jashwanth Bopanna also said, "Winning the title of India’s OG (original) dating reality show is an extremely proud moment for me. Especially when I was so close to claiming the title in both my previous reality shows. But this proves hard work never goes unnoticed. I am beyond thrilled to win the title of MTV Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please with my true connection, Akriti. We climbed up the ranks against 30 strong contestants, and we silenced all those who criticised us. I want to thank the fans for their incredible support throughout the season!”

Sunny Leone says Akriti and Jashwanth ‘stood out’

The actor, who has been hosting the show for a few years now, said, "Having witnessed the journeys of many contestants through all seasons of MTV Splitsvilla, Akriti and Jashwanth stood out for me this season. They truly deserve this victory. They played well, found love, and made it to the finish line. I wish them luck, and hope they continue to shine together."