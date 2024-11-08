Meet Indian actor, once top TV star, quit acting at her peak to build 1300 cr business empire that rivals Nykaa, Sugar

Acting is a lucrative field. In India, where the entertainment industry is big, the field offers you glamour and fame, as well as money. Some of the richest and most successful actors in India are millionaires. TV used to be the poor cousin in this regard long ago, but lately, it has caught up too. And yet, this one TV star chose to leave it behind at her peak. Madness, some might say! Prudent, she thought. Because after quitting showbiz, this star set up a business empire that rivals international corporates. Aashka Goradia Goble runs Renee Cosmetics

The TV star who quit showbiz at her peak

Aashka Goradia began her acting career with Achanak 37 Saal Baad in 2002, but it was as Kumud in Ekta Kapoor's Kkusum that she broke through. The actor went on to appear in several popular TV shows over the years, including Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka, Viruddh, and Naagin. She also appeared on reality shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi. Needless to say, Aashka was a household name among audiences and one of the highest-paid TV stars.

Aashka Goradia during her TV days

Despite this, in 2019, she packed her bags and bid adieu to both the TV industry and Mumbai. After an appearance on the show Daayan, Aashka left the industry. By then, she had launched her own cosmetic brand, Renee Cosmetics, which became her top priority. (Also read: Aashka Goradia announces her retirement from acting: 'Business was always in my blood')

Aashka and Renee Cosmetics

Aashka launched Renee Cosmetics in 2018, along with Beardo co-founders Priyank Shah and Ashutosh Valani. The internet-first brand sells eye makeup, lip colours, skin serums, and highlighters. The brand saw a rapid rise in its valuation and reveue during the pandemic, crossing the $100-million mark in 2022. As of 2024, Entrackr reports that the brand is worth around $155 million ( ₹1300 crore). The company is considered competition to Indian cosmetic giants like Nykaa and Sugar Cosmetics.

Its financials reveal that Renee Cosmetics has raised a total funding of $48.5 million (over ₹400 crore) over 5 rounds. In 2021, the brand won India's Most Trusted Brand award at CNBC Most Trusted Brands Of India.

Aashka has been married to American businessman Brent Goble since 2017. They welcomed their first child, a boy, in October 2023.