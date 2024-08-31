Stree 2 writer Niren Bhatt weighs in on credit controversy: I think some narratives…

The debate over who deserves the credit for the massive success of Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank continues, with fans passionately discussing online whether the accolades should go to actor Rajkummar Rao or Shraddha Kapoor. However, one aspect everyone seems to agree on is the film's exceptional story and dialogues, which have been widely praised for their humour. Niren Bhatt has written Stree 2.

Also read: Rajkummar Rao shares his ‘favourite and funniest’ scene from Stree 2: It didn’t make it to the final cut

Niren Bhatt, the man behind the film’s story, dialogues and screenplay, is aware of the ongoing discussions about credit. Addressing these conversations, he tells us, "I am aware about the credit talks. I think some narratives are formed by fan clubs... I don't know where is all this coming from. Eventually, people know it's a piece of art, everyone is equally important."

He further says, “You just talk about people you see on screen. There are people behind the scenes—writer, director, producer, production designer, art designer, VFX, the background music was recorded by a 70-piece orchestra in Budapest... Sachin-Jigar's music! There are a lot of people behind the success of a film.”

Bhatt says that many a time, especially with big films, nobody talks about the writing of the film. He, however, notes that "this time, people are [talking about the film's writing]". "I have been fortunate enough," he beams.

He draws attention to the documentary series Angry Young Men, which explores the significant impact of writers Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar in the 1970s and 80s. "It shows the swagger writers used to have. I obviously see things changing for the better. Many more people are getting inspired to make good content. That has reinstated the fact that good storytelling is basic for cinema. It was never a particular formula, genre or star. Even stars need good scripts to have big films," he concludes.