Rajkummar Rao shares his ‘favourite and funniest’ scene from Stree 2: It didn’t make it to the final cut

As Stree 2 continues to captivate audiences and rake in box office success, Rajkummar Rao has treated fans to a special glimpse of a scene that didn't make the final cut. The actor revealed that this deleted scene is actually his favourite moment from the film. Also read: Rajkummar Rao didn't expect ‘content-driven film’ Stree 2 to cross ₹500 crore worldwide: ‘Way above our expectations’ Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2 was released on August 15. (Instagram)

Story of the deleted scene

On Tuesday, the actor took to Instagram to share the glimpse. In one image, he is seen in a girl's outfit and wig. He is wearing a shimmery mini skirt, paired with a shimmery red top and heels. In another image, he is posing with the director Amar Kaushik in the same getup.

Sharing the glimpse, the actor wrote, “#Stree2 One of my favourite and funniest scenes from the film which didn’t make it to the Final Cut. Kya aap log dekhna chahte hain ye scene film mein? Aap sab batao? (Do you want to see this scene in the film) @amarkaushik”.

Fans ask for more

Despite being left out of the theatrical release, this scene has piqued the interest of fans and added to the excitement surrounding Stree 2.

His co-star Shraddha Kapoor led the comment section, writing, “YES!!! Vicky please daal do do do do lo lo lo lo lo (please put this)”.

Actor Vijay Varma took to the comment section and wrote, “Hahhahaha I would pay money to watch this”. To this, producer Guneet Monga also shared, “Yess!! Will pay to watch this”.

Actor Bhumi Rajgor commented, “This was my favourite scene too when I saw it being shot live. The whole thing with the heel breaking and the wig fight”.

“We Want Rajkumar Version Of Calm Down,” wrote one user, with another mentioning, “We want this scene”.

“Whattttttt??? Whyyyyyyyyy. I wanna see this scene Raj,” shared one user, with one mentioning, “What in the world is this? YE OTT version me laa do yr plzz”.

About Stree 2

Stree 2 is a sequel to Stree, and starts from where the first part ended. While Stree (2018) revolved around a female ghost, who was wronged in her mortal life, its sequel focuses on a headless villain called Sarkata. Stree 2 follows Sarkata abducting women with an independent voice.

Stree 2 hit the screens on August 15, Independence Day 2024, alongside other big Hindi films such as Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa. Stree 2 is the latest offering from producer Dinesh Vijan's ambitious horror comedy universe which also includes films such as Bhediya and Munjya. It also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana.