Sudipto Sen on receiving his National Award for The Kerala Story: Big box office was first award, this is double whammy

Sudipto Sen received his National Award for Best Director, for the film The Kerala Story (2023) on Tuesday from the President of India. He describes the moment as “surreal”, “It was quite unexpected, when I learnt of the award the first time. I thought my technicians, particularly actor will get an award. Instead I and my cinematographer got it. I am still overwhelmed. Success is one thing and getting recognition with the country’s highest award is another,” he says. Sudipto Sen with the President of India

On receiving it from President Draupadi Murmu, he adds, “In the film industry, the National award is something which we work for years. To receive it from her was a beautiful feeling.”

But for Sudipto, he had received his first big award way back, immediately upon the film’s release- in the form of big box office collections. “When my film did so well at the box office and then OTT, that was a huge award. For a filmmaker, nothing can be bigger than the audiences’ acceptance. That is number one, and I got that award already, I am content. The country recognising your service with a National Award is a double whammy,” he quips.