'Watch the film first': The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen's curt message to Kerala CM over National Award criticism

At the 71st National Film Awards, the controversial Hindi film, The Kerala Story, surprised one and all with two major wins - for Best Director and Best Cinematography. The film, which dealt with the subject of radicalisation and religious conversion by terror organisations, had faced opposition by the Kerala government upon its release in 2023. After the win, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan once again criticised it, calling the honour 'an insult to the tradition of Indian cinema'. The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen reacts to CM Pinarayi Vijayan's attack on his film's National Award win.

In an exclusive chat with Hindustan Times, The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen addressed the attack, and also shared a message for Chief Minister.

What Kerala CM said about The Kerala Story's win

Taking to Twitter (now X) on Friday, CM Pinarayi Vijayan wrote, "By honouring a film that spreads blatant misinformation with the clear intent of tarnishing Kerala’s image and sowing seeds of communal hatred, the jury of the #NationalFilmAwards has lent legitimacy to a narrative rooted in the divisive ideology of the Sangh Parivar. Kerala, a land that has always stood as a beacon of harmony and resistance against communal forces, has been gravely insulted by this decision. It is not just Malayalis, but everyone who believes in democracy, must raise their voice in defence of truth and the constitutional values we hold dear."

Sudipto Sen reacts

Upon hearing the comment, Sudipto Sen told HT, "I think Pinayari Vijayan, sir, who is a very senior and seasoned politician, hasn't seen my film. Had he seen my film, he wouldn't have made this comment."

The filmmaker also claimed that Vijayan once advocated what he is saying now, but has changed his tune over the years. "15 years ago, a prominent Kerala politician had a press conference in Delhi where he said that PFI and SGPI are so active in Kerala that they may turn it into an ISIS state soon. There was a backlash to it in Kerala. And who was the first person to defend this comment? Pinayari Vijayan, who was the Secretary of the Communist Party of India then, not the Kerala CM. What he is saying today and what he said back then are completely different," he added.

‘Their job is to do politics’

Saying he did not want to be drawn into a political debate, Sudipto Sen said he continues to stand by his film, "I am not a politician, but they are seasoned politicians. I have nothing to say to a political comment, because their job is to do politics. I am a filmmaker. What I can tell you is that we have given 12 years of research to this film. I travelled across several blocks in Kerala, and met 500 girls there. When the Censor Board (CBFC) took two months to clear the film, I gave evidence for each line of dialogue in the film. I stand by every dialogue and visual of the film. Nobody can discredit me by just putting a comment on Instagram or Twitter."

Before signing off, the newly minted National Award winner added, "My earnest request to Pinayari Vijayan, sir, is that he should see the film and see if I am wrong. If he can find one line or sentence in the film wrong, he should tell me."

About The Kerala Story

The Kerala Story starred Adah Sharma in the lead. The film was about a group of girls from Kerala who were radicalised by ISIS militants. Makers claimed that the film is inspired by true events, and that 32000 girls from Kerala have met this fate. This claim was challenged by the Kerala government in court, and the makers had to drop the number from the film. The Kerala Story released to a good reception from the audiences, minting over ₹300 crore at the box office.