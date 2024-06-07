Sukhwinder Singh to charge ‘two rupees’ for film songs now: There was a rumour that I charge high fees

Chhaiya Chhaiya, Jai Ho, Ramta Jogi, Lai Vi Na Gayi- Sukhwinder Singh has reached a certain stage in his career, with chartbusters like these under his belt. His remuneration therefore must be naturally very high, as is the case with any successful person. Sukhwinder Singh

Imagine him charging no money for film songs. Surprised? Well, the singer reveals to us that he had to take this extreme measure for a personal reason.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

“I noticed some time back that the new age music directors have maybe got the wrong information about my fees, that I charge a lot. So I decided to mention in my contracts that I will charge zero money for film songs for the time being,” shares the 52-year-old.

Singh claims that he has even returned contracts he had already signed, along with the fees decided. “When I did that is when people got to know what I want to say. Chahe film OTT pe release ho ya theatre mein. I returned contracts to six films, some mentioned 10 lakh rupees, some were to the tune of ₹11 lakhs.I have no objection if the production houses want to offer me money, but lena hi nahi hai. Their lawyers told me they cannot write zero rupees technically, so I said one rupee then. They laughed and said it is not acceptable. So I said ‘do rupaye toh bante hi honge?’,” he further adds.

Elaborating on the point about working with new music directors, Singh says that he was losing out on opportunities because of rumours about him. “Jinse maine seekhna hai, naye music composers and filmmakers se, ho sakta hai unki kahaaniyaan aur music achhe ho...but due to my remuneration rumours they might be running away from me. I have made it clear I don’t want money, just give me a good song. I am comfortable in life, and continue to charge for my performances in private concerts. On one hand I say music is my life, and on the other hand I monetise it for film songs? I will only be able to learn from the new breed when I am able to reach them,” he says.