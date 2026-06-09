Sunny Deol's next film with Aamir Khan officially re-titled Batwara 1947, release date announced; read here

Actor Sunny Deol's next film has officially been retitled. After months of speculation, the actor took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce the same. He shared a motion poster, which mentioned that the title of his film with director Rajkumar Santoshi is now Batwara 1947, a change from the earlier Lahore 1947.

A still from Batwara 1947's teaser.

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The release date has also been confirmed. Check it out here:

The actor wrote in the caption alongside the motion poster, “In times of hatred and fear, he chose courage. Watch Batwara 1947 in theatres from 14th August 2026.” The star cast alongside Sunny includes Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal and Sunny's son Karan Deol. Batwara 1947 is produced by Aamir Khan.

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{{^usCountry}} According to a Bollywood Hungama report, the title change happened because Aamir didn't want to name it Lahore 1947. But the rights of Batwara the title belonged to late producer Salim Akhtar. Aamir reportedly met the family of Salim and convinced them to part with the title and that's how things fell into place. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to a Bollywood Hungama report, the title change happened because Aamir didn't want to name it Lahore 1947. But the rights of Batwara the title belonged to late producer Salim Akhtar. Aamir reportedly met the family of Salim and convinced them to part with the title and that's how things fell into place. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Before Batwara 1947, Sunny was seen in yet again another film with nationalistic flavour, Border 2. A sequel to the 1997 original, it opened to big numbers at the box office earlier this year, and emerged as a decent earner by the end of it's theatrical run. Preity Zinta is making her acting comeback with Batwara, and the motion poster, along with the title have confirmed that the story will be about the Partition of India. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Before Batwara 1947, Sunny was seen in yet again another film with nationalistic flavour, Border 2. A sequel to the 1997 original, it opened to big numbers at the box office earlier this year, and emerged as a decent earner by the end of it's theatrical run. Preity Zinta is making her acting comeback with Batwara, and the motion poster, along with the title have confirmed that the story will be about the Partition of India. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rishabh Suri ...Read More Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all. Read Less

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