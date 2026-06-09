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Sunny Deol's next film with Aamir Khan officially re-titled Batwara 1947, release date announced; read here

Actor Sunny Deol has announced that his next film will be Batwara 1947, produced by Aamir Khan.

Published on: Jun 09, 2026 11:39 am IST
By Rishabh Suri
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Actor Sunny Deol's next film has officially been retitled. After months of speculation, the actor took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce the same. He shared a motion poster, which mentioned that the title of his film with director Rajkumar Santoshi is now Batwara 1947, a change from the earlier Lahore 1947.

A still from Batwara 1947's teaser.

The release date has also been confirmed. Check it out here:

The actor wrote in the caption alongside the motion poster, “In times of hatred and fear, he chose courage. Watch Batwara 1947 in theatres from 14th August 2026.” The star cast alongside Sunny includes Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal and Sunny's son Karan Deol. Batwara 1947 is produced by Aamir Khan.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Sunny Deol's next film with Aamir Khan officially re-titled Batwara 1947, release date announced; read here
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Sunny Deol's next film with Aamir Khan officially re-titled Batwara 1947, release date announced; read here
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