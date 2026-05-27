Preity Zinta breaks silence after Punjab Kings get knocked out of IPL 2026: ‘From the highs to the lows…’

Actor and Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta has reacted to the 2026 season and the outcome of her team. She took to her X account and wrote, “A big thank you 🙏 to all the supporters of PBKS for standing strong with us all through the rollercoaster ride of IPL 2026. From the highs to the lows & everything in between…. felt more wholesome with all of your love❤️ Till we meet again, all my love & best wishes.”

Punjab Kings entered IPL 2026 as last year's finalists and exited the league stage in fifth place with 15 points, one short of the playoff cut. During the first half of the IPL season, Punjab Kings dominated the points table, winning their first six matches in a row and holding the number one position for nearly a month. However, in second half of IPL, the team struggled to win matches and, eventually on Sunday, it got eliminated from the playoffs race.

About Punjab Kings' performance Rajasthan Royals joined Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the playoffs of IPL 2026 by beating Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday to secure fourth place in the points table.

During that six-match losing streak, Shreyas’ sister, Shresta, was relentlessly trolled on social media over the viral “ditta ek point” clip. The video had originally been posted earlier in the season during PBKS’s six-match winning streak. It came after Punjab’s match against the Kolkata Knight Riders — who were then enduring a losing streak — was washed out due to rain, forcing the two teams to share a point each.

Reacting to the backlash, Shresta released a two-part video on Instagram to clarify the intent behind the original reel and condemn the abuse directed at her and her family.

“The video that I had created earlier, you guys exaggerated it to extremes, when the motive of the reel was just a fun banter,” she said. “I wasn’t trolling anyone, I had no bad intentions behind the banter. I wasn’t spreading hate against anyone. I respect every cricketer because my brother is a cricketer.”

Shresta further stated that while she can deal with criticism aimed at her personally, dragging her family and professional circle into the abuse was unacceptable.

“If you want to hate me, please continue doing that, but stop harassing people affiliated with me. I am not here to tell what is right or wrong. I will celebrate my brother — whether he wins or loses, I will always celebrate him.”