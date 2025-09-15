Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Trailer: Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor try to win back their exes as new-age Devdas & Paro

Over the last few years, cinema has evolved. May it be the stories, the VFX or the music. But even today, most of us have a soft-spot for the era of rom coms that was the 2000s. Recently, Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra’s Param Sundari gave us a taste of nostalgia, bringing back old-school romance. Well, Janhvi and Varun Dhawan’s upcoming romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari seems to be taking the same, but an even more fun, path. At least that’s what the hilarious trailer of the upcoming Shashank Khaitan film suggests, where Varun and Janhvi set out to win back their exes, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf. And yes, the vibe of Shashank’s directorial debut film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014) is very much there, sans Alia Bhatt.

When the teaser and posters of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari released, many guessed that Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf might play second fiddle to Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. But in the trailer which dropped today, it is revealed that Janhvi and Varun are heartbroken because their exes Rohit and Sanya are getting married. Instead of accepting their fate like Devdas and Paro had, Varun and Janhvi decided to fake romance to win them back, setting out as wedding crashers. The four of them, along with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor Abhinav Sharma and the OG Maniesh Paul, are absolutely hilarious and promise an unforgettable ride full of masala and energy.

Everything from Varun’s Baahubali proposal for Sanya to his ‘who is more middle class’ argument with Janhvi has managed to win hearts. Especially the last scene where Varun gives a hilarious tribute to Govinda. Under the trailer, a fan gushed, “2:31 "Mohabbat pe nahi hai kisi ka kaboo..... pak chik pak raja babu " was hilarious 😂🤣,” whereas another wrote, “2:32 - Mohabbat pe nahi hai kisi ka Kaboo... Pak chik pak.. raja babu....🤣.” A comment read, “Varun comic timing is iconic iconic iconic iconic,” while another netizen stated, “This trailer screams BLOCKBUSTER vibes 🔥 Varun + Janhvi + Rohit + Sanya = Perfect entertainment package.” A comment even read, “Varun Dhawan is back in his Prime Mode❤.”

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is all set to arrive in theatres on October 2. Are you excited?