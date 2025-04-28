Superboys of Malegaon OTT Reviews: Film finally gets its due as audiences call it a ‘masterpiece of heart’

Directed by Reema Kagti and penned by Varun Grover, Superboys of Malegaon (2024) brings to life the true, against-all-odds spirit of Nasir Sheikh and his band of dreamers who built their own version of Bollywood through parodies right in the dusty streets of Malegaon. Starring powerhouses like Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Shashank Arora, the film was recently released on OTT and here's what netizens have to say about it. Superboys of Malegaon

Netizens react

Fans have a lot of feelings, and they’re pouring them all out on social media. “Oh. My. God. I just cried, laughed, smiled and cried again watching this beautiful ode to filmmaking and friendship of #SuperboysOfMalegaon — a rare film whose infectious charm and heart leaps off of the screen, and made us feel good watching it. What a gem,” gushed one fan, summing up the rollercoaster of emotions pretty perfectly. Another user couldn’t hide their excitement either: “I rated Superboys of Malegaon (2024) an 8/10 on IMDb. What an incredible film! The entire cast delivered outstanding performances. The blend of comedy and emotion was spot-on, and knowing it’s based on a true story makes it all the more compelling.” Meanwhile, some viewers went the extra mile — diving into the original documentary too: “Watched both Superboys of Malegaon movie and the original documentary, now I am crying.”

Over on Reddit, the love kept pouring in. One user raved, “An absolutely phenomenal film — heartwarming, funny, endearing. The cast was absolutely wonderful in their roles, a really talented bunch. couldn’t recommend this film enough. I’m excited to see more of Adarsh Gourav.” And of course, no conversation about underdog films is complete without a little jab at the industry politics: “Loved this movie. Unfortunately, this didn't get the recognition it deserved during its theatre release, but I wish, hope and pray that the OTT audience gives this movie the love and recognition it deserves. Each and everything about this movie is so on point except one thing—that as all are TALENTED OUTSIDERS and not a single UNTALENTED NEPOTISM ACTORS, that's why the movie didn't get the publicity, PR and talks amongst the audience!”

From laughter to tears (and a little well-placed anger), Superboys of Malegaon has clearly struck a chord. Have you watched it yet?