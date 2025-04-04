Superman First Look: Purist DC fans react to James Gunn’s Superman teaser trailer: ‘How low will this slop go?’

James Gunn’s highly anticipated Superman movie has officially taken flight with its first teaser trailer, and fans across the internet have been screaming, crying, throwing up. Unveiled at CinemaCon 2025, this sneak peek at the new Superman universe also had the distinction of being the first time the new cast consisting of David Corenswet as Clark Kent / Superman, alongside Rachel Brosnahan who plays Lois Lane, walked the red carpet as their respective characters. First look at James Gunn's Superman

Trailer reactions

While initial reactions from CinemaCon were overwhelmingly positive, once the trailer was made available to the general public, the floodgates opened to an array of passionate opinions from DC purists — many of which were not kind. It seems like Gunn’s bright, fresh take on the iconic superhero is dividing fans like never before. One comment on X expressed disbelief at the direction, saying, “Welcome to Marvel Superman. Bright colors, comedy dog, darkness gone!” This sentiment seemed to reflect many viewers' frustration that the dark, brooding Superman they’ve come to know might be abandoned in favor of a more colorful and comedic tone. Another user lamented, “*sigh* Why can we just not get a good Superman film?”

The criticism didn’t stop there, with one commenter voicing their disappointment with the visuals, claiming, “Cinematography looks so asss omg.” Another took issue with the film's tone, saying, “Weird choice to focus on the cheesy stuff for so long at the beginning (dogs, robots). Made it seem cheap. Don’t think cheap really suits the character. The rest looked decent.” Among the more disgruntled viewers, another comment on X read, “I’m with the ‘severe downgrade’ group.” Another user was even more blunt, stating, “Man of Steel was peak, it’s been only downhill ever since. How low will this slop go?” There were also murmurs of the end of the DC Universe, with one post declaring, “Lame. So long DC universe. Gunn has officially killed it.”

But despite the negative reactions, a significant portion of the anti-purist fanbase seemed palpably excited by the new direction that Gunn is taking. While there were still concerns, particularly about humour, many found comfort in the playful tone of the teaser. “I was worried about the humor being a little MCUified, but this seems to be more fun and playful and less ‘he’s right behind me isn’t he’ obligatory schlock,” wrote one fan. Another Redditor echoed this sentiment, noting, “I saw a video that made really good points, basically saying the MCU humor exists indirectly because of Gunn. Gunn’s humor in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies is part of what made them instant classics with audiences, so other Marvel movies tried to inject that same humor, not understanding when it would be suited to a scene, and furthermore, what actually classified as ‘funny.’ Gunn is impervious to MCU humor because it’s trying to rip off his own writing.” Some fans were even surprised by how much they laughed, with one commenting, “Didn’t expect to chuckle during that preview but I did. Not sure why it was such a surprise considering Gunn adds humor to most of his films. It is a welcome change and very needed for this new Superman after all the dourness from Snyder’s.”

So, where do we stand? It’s clear that the teaser for Gunn’s Superman has sparked a wide range of opinions. While some fans are heartbroken by the departure from Zack Snyder’s darker vision, others are ready to embrace a lighter, more playful take on the character. With Gunn at the helm, it’s impossible to say where this new Superman universe will go, but one thing is certain: it’s going to be a wild ride.