Surbhi Jyoti postpones her wedding with boyfriend Sumit Suri again? Here's what we know

Earlier this year, reports suggested that actor Surbhi Jyoti is set to walk down the aisle with long-time beau, businessman Sumit Suri in March. However, no wedding took place in that month, and there have been no updates ever since. We have now exclusively learnt that the duo decided to push the wedding a little further due to several wedding preparations that were still pending. Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri

“Initially, the plan was to get married in March and Surbhi had even started looking for the venue in Rajasthan. She took many trips to Udaipur, Jaipur and Jodhpur to finalise the place. But in the end, the dates weren’t available for the booking she wanted, hence they had to postpone the dates,” the source tells us.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Another insider also shares that it wasn’t just the venue that was a roadblock in the March wedding, but some other important preparation aspects also that didn’t finish on time. “Surbhi’s wedding lehenga wasn’t ready, but she didn’t panic at all. She and Sumit just want to do everything in a calm and composed way, taking one step at a time. There is no rush to get married,” says the insider, confirming that the wedding has now been pushed to later this year: “They are looking at November and December right now. The exact date is yet to be finalised.”

In fact, the couple is enjoying and making the most of this courtship period, as the two recently jetted off for a vacation on Surbhi’s birthday last week. “They are taking so many trips together and travelling as much as they can. They only take breaks to plan the wedding, otherwise they are mostly out either with friends or alone,” the source adds.