Sushant Singh Rajput Birth Anniversary: Throwback to 2016, when Sushant revealed how he and MS Dhoni are similar

One of Bollywood’s brightest stars, Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last on June 14, 2020. He was gone too soon. But before passing away, the actor left his fans with several memories and words of wisdom to remember him by. Today on his 40th birth anniversary, amid the ongoing 2016 trend, let’s take a trip down memory lane to the time Sushant was gearing up for M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016) a decade ago. When in an old interview promoting his fifth Bollywood film, Sushant revealed what he and legendary cricketer MS Dhoni had in common.

In an interview with Indian Express from 2016, days before M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story arrived in theatres, Sushant Singh Rajput opened up about his first day shooting as Dhoni after months of training. The actor had recalled, “On the first day of the shoot, there was less pretending as I had changed. In my head, when I was shooting for it, I was Dhoni.” Talking about what he and Mahendra Singh Dhoni had in common, Sushant had shared, “Both Dhoni and me, we are so interested in what we are doing right now that we don’t sit and think about future. This thing commands your attention because you love it so much. Your experience is not distorted by your fear or desire to attain something.”

Also starring Disha Patani, Kiara Advani and Anupam Kher, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story served as a milestone in Sushant’s acting career. The actor received critical acclaim for his performance and won multiple awards for his phenomenal portrayal of MS Dhoni. Not just fans and critics but even Dhoni himself was left impressed and lauded Sushant for accurately capturing his personality, mannerisms and the iconic helicopter in the cricketer's biopic.

As we said, Sushant Singh Rajput was one of the brightest shining stars Bollywood had the pleasure of witnessing. He may not be amongst us anymore, but the actor continues to live on in our hearts.