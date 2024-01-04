Swini Khara ties the knot with Urvish Desai: Varmala was the most memorable moment for us

Cheeni Kum child actor Swini Khara embraced the wedding bliss with engineer Urvish Desai on December 26 and her dreamy destination wedding in Jaipur was nothing short of “perfect”. “I just met the perfect person who I thought would be the best person to spend my life with. We met through a common friend and took our time to get to know each other. It was more or less arranged by our families but we did have a good amount of time before we got married, it just felt right. We got a good vibe from each other and even our families. If it fits right, works right and you have a good feeling about it, then you should not wait and go get married,” Khara enthusiastically says. Swini Khara wedding

The couple, both proud Gujaratis and Jains, meticulously adhered to cultural and personal traditions. “We followed every single traditional ceremony, even the muharats. In destination weddings, people tend to forget the values and essence of traditions, but we were very fully involved in it and made sure that everything was followed properly, right from the engagement to Ganesh sthapna. Between our first puja to write the invitation card till the wedding day, you are supposed to carry a lemon around and wear an iron ring, so we followed all these little things,” she emphasises, adding, “Urvish and I got married in a resort in Jaipur. We wanted all our family and friends to be at the same place together. One of the best things about attending any wedding is meeting everyone whom you haven’t met since a very long time. You sit, laugh and play games together.”

Recalling a magical moment of the big day, the 25-year-old shares, “The most memorable moment from the wedding day has to be the varmaala. When we were walking down the stairs of the palace, we kept looking at each other constantly, and it gave both of us a lot of comfort, I remember that very clearly.”

Currently on their honeymoon in Spain, Khara expresses, “We are over the moon after getting married and taking it one day at a time. Seeing a whole different side of each other has been beautiful. We are currently in Spain for our honeymoon. We had a reception after coming back to Bombay and flew literally the next day. It has been going amazing. We attended the Puerta del Sol, the New Year’s celebration at the main Madrid Square. It was a dream, which was really beautiful.”