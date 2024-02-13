Tanuj Virwani on first V-Day after wedding with Tanya Jacob: It gives opportunities to make your partner feel special

Actor Tanuj Virwani, who recently tied the knot with Tanya Jacob, opens up about his plans for Valentine’s Day, marking their first celebration together as a married couple. Virwani shares, “I don’t have specific plans on Valentine’s Day because I am leaving for a month-long shoot to Rajasthan for an outdoor schedule and unfortunately my wife will not be with me there at that time,” adding, “But, we are definitely going to celebrate it a few days later once I am reunited with her. I will do something romantic for her over there as she is going to be joining me there in a few days after her work is done in Mumbai. We will do a little and sweet belated Valentine’s Day celebration.” Tanuj Virwani valentine's day

Despite the demanding shoot schedule, Virwani intends to make every moment count by showing his wife the beauty of Rajasthan. “I am actually shooting but we get a day or two off in between. She has never been to Rajasthan before so I’ll show her around, take her to some nice places, do some sightseeing and go for romantic candlelight dinners. I have these things planned in mind,” the 37-year-old discloses.

When it comes to gifts, the actor reveals that his wife has her heart set on a Dyson air wrap. “For a gift, she wants a Dyson air wrap, she has been telling me this for quite a few days, so that is the special gift planned.”

Reflecting on the significance of this Valentine’s Day, he emphasises its importance as the couple’s first celebration post-marriage. “This is the first Valentine’s Day after the wedding and also our first together because earlier we were in a relationship but she was not in India and we both were busy with work so never met for this. Hence, it is definitely going to be an extra special one for these reasons.”

Closing on a sentimental note, Virwani highlights the essence of Valentine’s Day in nurturing relationships and says, “Valentine’s gives a lot of opportunities to make your partner feel special, loved and secured. More importantly, when you are in a proper mature relationship, you can pick any day and make it special for the person you love. When you do something nice for someone you love, you automatically feel nice.”