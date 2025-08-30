Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya drop their first picture together, celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi

If there’s one B-Town couple many are dubious about, it’s actors Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria. Fresh off his debut in Sky Force alongside Akshay Kumar, the younger of the Pahariya brothers can usually be found on the sidelines of Tara’s fashion week ramp walks. The two have also been spotted at the airport, which didn’t give much away at the time. But it seems that there’s no denying the whispers anymore, because the couple appear to have taken their relationship Instagram official. Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya

Today (August 30), Tara gave fans a glimpse into her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on Instagram, dressed in a sage-and-gold saree with her hair styled up. Standing by her side was Veer, who, despite looking like he could have shaved for the occasion, still made a dapper partner. Tara captioned the festive post with, “Devotion, faith and celebration.. 🪷🕉️🪷 Ganpati Bappa Morya ✨.”

The relationship rumour mill has often used the two as fodder, especially when Tara appeared on Ranveer Allahbadia’s (BeerBiceps) podcast, where the conversation inevitably turned to love. While no names were taken, she said, “I’m very happy right now! Yes! I’m elated, over the moon.” When Ranveer cheekily asked if she ever indulged in moon-gazing with her partner, Tara admitted, “Yeah, it’s actually a fun experience. Chaudhvin Ka Chand vibes.”

Opening up further, she added, “I’m lucky in that department. Because if I didn’t love love as much as I do, and did, and always will… I mean, anyone who loves it as much as I do will be a good partner because you prioritise that above all. It’s the important thing for me, undoubtedly.”

Timeline

The dating buzz intensified earlier this month when both Tara and Veer separately shared pictures from what looked like the same Italian getaway. And then there was their first Instagram exchange that initially had fans convinced the two were a couple. When Tara posted a picture with singer AP Dhillon, Veer left a comment saying, “My 🌟❤️.” Tara didn’t hold back either, responding with, “@veerpahariya Mine🧿❤️.”

On the work front

Tara is currently rumoured to be shooting for Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, a bilingual project in Kannada and English, slated to release in 2026. She was previously in Student of the Year 2 (2019) and Heropanti 2 (2022). Veer Pahariya, meanwhile, made his silver screen debut with the action thriller Sky Force, where he shares screen space with Akshay Kumar.