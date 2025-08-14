Search
Thu, Aug 14, 2025
Taylor Swift recalls dad's joke after he underwent quintuple bypass surgery: ‘…I come from a very competitive family’

BySamarth Goyal
Published on: Aug 14, 2025 12:15 pm IST

Taylor Swift spent her summer looking after both her parents underwent medical procedures, which she says was “one of the most special things” she’s experienced

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift's past few months have been about what she calls “the summer of my parental upgrades.” The singer revealed that she moved in with her father, Scott Swift, earlier this year to look after him after he underwent quintuple bypass surgery. “He was the loveliest patient ever,” she shared on an episode of Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast, which was released on Wednesday. “He just kept saying thank you over and over again.”

Taylor Swift's father Scott Swift underwent a quintuple bypass surgery
Taylor Swift's father Scott Swift underwent a quintuple bypass surgery

On the podcast, the 35year-old-singer, admitted it was “a really intense surgery” and that it happened fast. “We’ve gotta do this tomorrow. We don’t know how you walked in here, dude. This is crazy,” she recalled the doctors telling her 73-year-old father.

Scott’s condition, Taylor revealed, was discovered during a resting stress test — not his usual check-up. “He's had a healthy, perfect EKG every year that he's gone in to get his physicals. But what found his five hard blockages in his heart was a resting stress test. He's been telling all his friends, ‘You need to get the stress test,’ because that's what's actually preventative. If you can find that earlier, you don't have to have a bypass surgery," she said.

Despite the circumstances, Taylor said her father handled recovery with humour. “He was the funniest he's ever been—and he's usually really funny.I was like, ‘Dad, you had a quintuple bypass. You had five. That's crazy. It's more than we thought.’ And he's like, ‘Well, you see, I come from a very competitive family',” she laughed.

She also revealed her mother, Andrea Swift, recently underwent her own procedure. “My mom just got a new knee. She’s doing great. She’s scampering around. We’re not quite at scampering yet, but she’s doing great,” she said.

Looking back on the summer spent helping her parents heal, Taylor said the time together was irreplaceable. “They're two of my best friends and I just adore them. It was actually one of the most special things that's ever happened to me, spending all that time with them this summer. You have those long talks that you don't have when it's a small, concentrated period of time.”

