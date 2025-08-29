Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce make first public appearance after engagement — and it's exactly what you'd expect it to be!

It's always Swiftie season but between the 'So High School' surprise secret garden engagement and Cardigan ripping at everyone in the watershed final five minutes of The Summer I Turned Pretty's episode 8, the global gang can barely catch a breath — though no one's complaining! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce make first public appearance after surprise proposal(Photos: X)

If you're still trying to wrap your head around the fact that Taylor and beau of almost 2 years, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce are now engaged to be married, just know they've already ticked their first public appearance post-proposal off their to-do lists. The two enjoyed some luxe box seats for the Bearcats game at the Arrowhead stadium in Kansas City yesterday. Taylor turned out in a cream sweater, pleated denim mini and a pair of sparkly cowboy boots, presumably to strike a balance on the bling meter, courtesy of the 10-carats plus ring sitting pretty on the finger. The two shared drinks, smiles and each others' company as they casually watched the game. The most striking thing about this whole evening however, was the fact that well, nothing was really different.

It's not uncommon for a celebrity couple of their social stature to pick a gala event like a red carpet or tier-A awards ceremony for their first post-proposal tryst in front of the cameras but the fact that Taylor and Travis chose to make no big deal of the whole thing and turned up just as they would on any other day, speaks volumes if you ask us.

Turns out, both bride and groom to-be, in the lead up to the proposal, were as breathless as the other. Travis' dad, Ed Kelce, following the announcement revealed to News5Cleveland, "He was going to put it off till this week. I think she was getting maybe a little antsy, but he was going to put her off till this week, to, you know, make some grand thing, to make it a big special event. And I told him repeatedly, you know, you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event...when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you".

We're just going to let you get back to humming, 'no one's ever had me/ not like you' now.