Team India cricketer Deepti Sharma: Want to win T20 Women's World Cup in the same year as men

With less than 20 days to go (October 3, UAE) for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, team India is determined to repeat the victory of the men’s squad earlier this year. All-rounder Deepti Sharma says that after reaching the semi-finals twice and the finals once in the last three editions, they are hopeful of emerging as world champions this time around. Team India all-rounder Deepti Sharma

“There is a lot of excitement as World Cup do saal baad aata hai. Uss trophy ka har ghar main intezaar hai and obviously hamari team ko bhi hai. Trophy jeetna hai like our men’s team did recently. We, too, want to win for our country in the same year…uska mazaa alag hi hoga,” she shares.

Deepti Sharma on her visit to Lucknow(Deep Saxena/HT)

Ask her about team India’s biggest competition and Sharma replies, “All teams are good, and in cricket, we can’t afford to take any team lightly. We approach all teams with the same mindset. We don’t focus on any particular team, but we have lost to Australia in the last two editions, so we would like to defeat them and win the cup.”

For now, she is just focusing on her game. “I want to continue with the preparations I have done so far and repeat my performance in Women’s Premier League (WPL), international and domestic cricket. I have performed well in the last few months and want to take that forward,” she says.

With women’s cricket gaining more popularity, Sharma says there have been a lot of changes of late. “Our lives changed with the World Cup performances and WPL. People have started following us. Now, we can’t move out easily. It gives us a lot of motivation,” she says, adding, “Earlier, we used to watch the men’s IPL auctions. It felt great when that happened for us, too. During the auction, we were all in the same room and cheering each other on.”