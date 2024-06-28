Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra squash breakup rumours: TejRan's goofy relationship captured in photos

For the past few days, news of Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra having broken up after 3 years of dating appeared to be all but confirmed. However, in a happy turn of events for die hard fans of the duo, they shared a sunny photo dump capturing moments from their London getaway, currently underway. Additionally, Karan also verbally dismissed the breakup rumours referring to them as mere ‘imagination’. With the reality television couple still very much together, let's take a look at all the times Karan and Tejasswi gave fans a glimpse of their goofy relationship. Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra squash relationship rumours

Karan and Tejasswi sparked a romance on the sets of Bigg Boss 15, supporting each other through the ups and downs of the season right through to the Naagin actor's victory in the finale.

The first post Karan made with 'Laddoo', was on the season premiere of Naagin back in 2022, making their relationship Instagram official.

Not really one for being low-key about their romance, the couple often shares hearty glimpses of their time spent together.

Take a look at this photo of Karan pretending to propose to Tejasswi with a lauki in his hand.

A scroll through either of their Instagram profiles will reveal how they aren't afraid to be wild and free around each other.

Their Diwali photos from last year for instance, saw them being their goofiest selves as they posed with some phuljhadis.

The fan-favourite couple also doesn't shy away from sharing coordinated dance reels, some of which they ace, some of which they laugh their way through.

Finally, reels with slapstick humour have increasingly become Karan and Tejasswi's go-to form of content, which also gives their fans a glimpse into their fun-filled bond.

On the work front, while Karan was last seen in the Ileana D'Cruz led Tera Kya Hoga Lovely, Tejasswi last featured in television daily soap Naagin.