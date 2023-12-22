close_game
The biggest challenge in fitness is laziness: Milind Soman

ByAayushi Parekh
Dec 22, 2023 01:35 PM IST

Actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman talks fitness

Actor, former model and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman recently concluded his 200km-Green Ride campaign in Bengaluru. Through his many endeavours, Soman strives to motivate and inspire fellow Indians to lead a healthy and fit lifestyle.

Milind Soman shares his fitness secrets with us (Photo: Instagram)
Milind Soman shares his fitness secrets with us (Photo: Instagram)

The 58-year-old acknowledges that the country has come a long way in this aspect: “India had no tradition of exercise, fitness or sports. Back in the day, it was only certain professionals [like wrestlers or archers] who used to do that. But today, we have the fastest-growing running population in the world.”

According to Soman, if there’s one thing that holds people back from achieving their full potential, it’s laziness. He elaborates, “That’s the biggest challenge in fitness. I don’t like waking up early, so that’s my challenge. But, to get more energetic, one has to keep moving. Once you overcome the mental block, you can overcome anything.”

Ask the Starfish actor about his own fitness journey and he tells us, “I hated running until I ran my first half marathon in 2003. It felt amazing. I could run 21km without stopping. Over time, I understood that it’s not necessary to run long distances to be fit or healthy. But, everyone can do at least 3-5km daily.” Speaking of cycling, he says, “I picked it up in 2015, when I participated in the Ironman Triathlon. After that, I would cycle maybe once a year for campaigns. But, I prefer running.”

Apart from these activities, what does Soman’s daily fitness routine look like? “I work out 10 to 12 minutes a day. I don’t follow any diet; I eat whatever I feel like eating. The main secret is to not take any stress,” he concludes.

    Aayushi Parekh

    Aayushi Parekh writes on entertainment, music, lifestyle, food, culture, art, fashion, beauty, trends, city, events etc. for the daily entertainment and lifestyle supplement, HT City Bengaluru

