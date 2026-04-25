The Kerala Story 2 actor Ulka Gupta: Rooted subjects and social message excite me more than screen time

After making a mark with the success of her last release, The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond, actor Ulka Gupta says it’s the socially rooted subjects and the messages it gives to the audience that excite her more than the length of the role.

Actor Ulka Gupta

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With her next film, where she plays the title role, the actor is more upbeat about the subject than the titular character.

“As actors, we get so many offers but among them we can choose only a few. I feel blessed that makers have given me such strong characters and believed that I can pull it off. I have done many roles but it’s really a delight that I have got trend-setting roles and I have been able to make a mark in them,” says the actor.

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{{^usCountry}} On her next theatrical release, which has already travelled to film festivals, she says, “Aditya Aman's Rajini Ki Baraat is a very strong film where my character goes against the tide and takes her own baraat. I was really blown away with the idea that she supports the man she loves and takes a bold decision. It’s surely not an easy journey when you take such a strong decision. And, it’s not fiction, it’s based on true incidents.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On her next theatrical release, which has already travelled to film festivals, she says, “Aditya Aman's Rajini Ki Baraat is a very strong film where my character goes against the tide and takes her own baraat. I was really blown away with the idea that she supports the man she loves and takes a bold decision. It’s surely not an easy journey when you take such a strong decision. And, it’s not fiction, it’s based on true incidents.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Telling us about her personal connection with the premise of the film, she says, “People don't know but I have roots in Bihar. I was born and raised in Mumbai but I proudly say that I am a Bihari and my makers did not know my connection with the state. So, my transition in character and language came naturally.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Telling us about her personal connection with the premise of the film, she says, “People don't know but I have roots in Bihar. I was born and raised in Mumbai but I proudly say that I am a Bihari and my makers did not know my connection with the state. So, my transition in character and language came naturally.” {{/usCountry}}

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On her previous release, she says, “I feel lucky that I got to do such a bold and righteous film. I am now waiting for it to release on streaming platforms so more people can watch it as it’s an important film. So many controversies were created around the film but it’s a sad fact and reflection of what has been happening and is supposed to create awareness.”

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Working in the regional industry is also supporting her resolve to do meaningful cinema, she says. “I have done Telugu, Bengali and Marathi films. I am currently doing a Telugu film Premaku Namaskaram. My Telugu-Hindi-Malayalam Agadha is a horror film which has an ensemble cast where I am a vulnerable character, so I keep on trying different things that give me the liberty to pick good Hindi subjects.”

She sums up her journey so far, “I started from TV and opportunities for films for such actors are less. My show surely gave me a lot of fame but then I had to take a break to change the psyche of a serious actor. Someone who is not a star kid, it’s surely very tough and I had to work really hard to crack the roles and it took a lot of time as well. I am very greedy when it comes to my roles and I have tried to experiment wherever I got a chance.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Deep Saxena ...Read More Deep Saxena writes on Bollywood, OTT, television, food and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City. Read Less

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