BVS Ravi warns ‘beginning of the end’ for Telugu producers due to Dhurandhar: ‘Aditya Dhar made 8-hr film on ₹260 crore’

Filmmaker and writer BVS Ravi, who recently wrote for Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh’s Netflix series Rana Naidu, spoke about Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar films. In an interview with Gulte, he warned that the film would mark the ‘beginning of the end’ for Telugu producers. BVS Ravi was all praise for Ranveer Singh's spy Dhurandhar films and Aditya Dhar.

BVS Ravi on Dhurandhar being the end of Telugu producers Ravi spoke about Dhurandhar in the interview and was in awe of how Aditya convinced everybody who worked with him to trust his vision. He said, “Look at Dhurandhar, he (Aditya) made an 8-hour film. How hard he must have worked and how much he must have researched. He tried hard to make it logical. What is the theme that he has built? What is the number of people who have trusted and believed in his vision? How did he convince the producer to spend that kind of money?”

He further elaborated and said, “If you put it aside creatively, I think Dhurandhar is the beginning of the end of regular producers. It is known that the film was made on a budget of ₹260 crore for both parts. With Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna and other people. Out of the world fights, look at the locations. They put up a set in Bangkok, but it still cost them that. We begin our films at the cost of ₹500 crore.”

When Ravi questioned why Tollywood couldn’t do the same, and the interviewer chalked it down to stars’ remuneration, the filmmaker denied it. He blamed the producer’s planning during pre-production and production amid rising filming costs for not achieving the same results.

About Dhurandhar 2 Dhurandhar was released in Hindi in December last year and collected over ₹1300 crore worldwide. The sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, was released in theatres on March 19 and has crossed the ₹1600 crore mark worldwide so far, despite not releasing in the Gulf countries. Unlike the first film, it was also released in all South Indian languages.

Aditya Dhar wrote, directed and produced the film with Lokesh Dhar and Jyothi Deshpande under B62 Studios and Jio Studios. Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor star in it. The film is now one of the highest-grossing in India, only to be beaten by Dangal, Pushpa 2: The Rule, and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.