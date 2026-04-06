Ranveer Singh surprises Shreya Ghoshal as he unleashes his ‘chatpati side’, sings Latoo; fans say: ‘Pookie Dhurandhar’

On Saturday, Shreya shared a video in which Ranveer could be seen talking about one of her songs that he considers his guilty pleasure. He said, "There's a song that never makes it to her playlist but is my personal guilty pleasure. And the first time I expressed this to her, she said, 'you know what, even I love that song'." Shreya then praised Ranveer’s music sense and said, "And it's a very rare song, not many people know it, but he does. Every song he knows by heart. What are you made up of?"

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh recently attended the third anniversary celebration of NMACC and ended up becoming one of the biggest highlights of the evening. Several videos of the actor from the star-studded event have since surfaced online. Now, singer Shreya Ghoshal , who was also present at the celebration, has shared a fun video praising Ranveer’s music sense as the two sing their “favourite song”, Latoo from Ghajini, together. Following the massive success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge , fans can’t stop gushing over Ranveer’s “chatpati side”.

On Sunday, Shreya shared another video of herself and Ranveer singing the song they both love — Latoo from Ghajini. Shreya looked pleasantly surprised as Ranveer began singing the track live and vibing to it. She soon joined in, and the two sang together before bursting into laughter.

Fans couldn’t get enough of Ranveer’s fun side. One of the comments read, "Lattoo🔥 Ranveer rocked, Shreya shocked." Another wrote, "The same guy from Dhurandhar btw..." Another commented, "He seems so fun." Another wrote, "Pookie Dhurandhar." One fan added, "This man is more chatpata than chaat masala." Another comment read, "Love his chatpati side."

The song Shreya and Ranveer were seen vibing to is Latoo from the film Ghajini. Written by Prasoon Joshi and sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Pravin Mani, the song was composed by AR Rahman. The track featured late actor Jiah Khan.