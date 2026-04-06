Ranveer Singh surprises Shreya Ghoshal as he unleashes his ‘chatpati side’, sings Latoo; fans say: ‘Pookie Dhurandhar’
Ranveer Singh revealed that this ‘rare’ song sung by Shreya Ghoshal is his guilty pleasure, sang it with the singer at NMACC gala.
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh recently attended the third anniversary celebration of NMACC and ended up becoming one of the biggest highlights of the evening. Several videos of the actor from the star-studded event have since surfaced online. Now, singer Shreya Ghoshal, who was also present at the celebration, has shared a fun video praising Ranveer’s music sense as the two sing their “favourite song”, Latoo from Ghajini, together. Following the massive success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, fans can’t stop gushing over Ranveer’s “chatpati side”.
Shreya Ghoshal and Ranveer Singh sing together
On Saturday, Shreya shared a video in which Ranveer could be seen talking about one of her songs that he considers his guilty pleasure. He said, "There's a song that never makes it to her playlist but is my personal guilty pleasure. And the first time I expressed this to her, she said, 'you know what, even I love that song'." Shreya then praised Ranveer’s music sense and said, "And it's a very rare song, not many people know it, but he does. Every song he knows by heart. What are you made up of?"
On Sunday, Shreya shared another video of herself and Ranveer singing the song they both love — Latoo from Ghajini. Shreya looked pleasantly surprised as Ranveer began singing the track live and vibing to it. She soon joined in, and the two sang together before bursting into laughter.
Fans couldn’t get enough of Ranveer’s fun side. One of the comments read, "Lattoo🔥 Ranveer rocked, Shreya shocked." Another wrote, "The same guy from Dhurandhar btw..." Another commented, "He seems so fun." Another wrote, "Pookie Dhurandhar." One fan added, "This man is more chatpata than chaat masala." Another comment read, "Love his chatpati side."
The song Shreya and Ranveer were seen vibing to is Latoo from the film Ghajini. Written by Prasoon Joshi and sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Pravin Mani, the song was composed by AR Rahman. The track featured late actor Jiah Khan.
About Dhurandhar: The Revenge’s success
Ranveer is currently riding high on the success of his recent release, Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The film not only took a bumper opening but has also earned over ₹1,000 crore net in India in just three weeks. It has been performing strongly overseas too and has grossed over ₹1,500 crore worldwide. Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the spy thriller continues to enjoy a dream run at the box office. The film also stars Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and Sanjay Dutt in key roles.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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