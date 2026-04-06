Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection day 18: Ranveer Singh film smashes through ₹1600 crore mark; shows hike

Jio Studios, one of the producers of Dhurandhar 2 , released the film’s worldwide collection in 18 days of its release. The film brought in ₹690 crore worldwide in its first week in India and ₹271 crore in its second. It collected ₹23 crore, ₹27 crore and ₹30 crore respectively on its third Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively. With the India collection standing at ₹1041 crore net and ₹1228 crore gross, the overseas collection of ₹394 crore takes the film’s worldwide gross to ₹1622 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection day 18: Aditya Dhar’s spy film Dhurandhar: The Revenge is making history, crossing the ₹1600 crore mark worldwide. Despite this being its third weekend since its March 19 release, the Ranveer Singh -starrer saw a hike in collections on Sunday.

The only Indian films that Dhurandhar 2 now has to beat in the list of highest-grossing Indian films are Dangal, Pushpa 2: The Rule and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Dangal has a worldwide collection of over ₹2000 crore, while Pushpa 2 stands at over ₹1871 crore. Baahubali 2 has a worldwide collection of ₹1788 crore, according to Sacnilk. The first film, Dhurandhar, had grossed over ₹1300 crore worldwide, and the sequel crossed that mark in no time. Having beaten films like RRR, Jawan, Pathaan, KGF 2 and Kalki 2898 AD, it remains to be seen if Dhurandhar 2 climbs to the top of the charts.

About Dhurandhar 2 Dhurandhar: The Revenge is written, directed and produced by Aditya Dhar, along with Lokesh Dhar, and Jyoti Deshpande under Jio Studios and B62 Studios. It stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and Manav Gohil. Dhurandhar 2, much like the first film, was banned in the Gulf countries and Pakistan but was released elsewhere.

The film tells the story of an Indian spy, Jaskirat Singh Rangi (Ranveer), who is tapped by the director of IB, Ajay Sanyal (Madhavan), to take part in an anti-terror operation in Pakistan. The film is woven with real-life instances, such as the Kandahar hijack and the 26/11 terror attack, to show how Ajay and his team of spies work from the inside to make India safe. The film received mixed reviews for being ‘propaganda’, but has performed well at the box office.