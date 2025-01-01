Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Stephen King, Final Destination, and Insidious: Here are 5 Hollywood horror movies to look forward to in 2025

ByAadrika Sominder
Jan 01, 2025 07:00 PM IST

Ready for a year of heart-pounding terror? These upcoming horror films in 2025 promise screams, scares, and stories you won’t forget

2024 was a standout year for horror in Bollywood, with back-to-back hits like Stree 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which dominated the box office and kept audiences gripped. But if you’re more of a Hollywood horror binger, 2024 had its share of spine-chilling films like Long Legs and The Substance sparking endless conversations. Looking ahead, 2025 promises to be an even bigger year for horror enthusiasts, with a lineup of highly anticipated films ready to send shivers down our spines.

A shot from 28 Years Later
A shot from 28 Years Later

The Monkey

Adapted from Stephen King’s short story, The Monkey delves into the sinister tale of twin brothers, Bill and Hal. As children, they discover their father’s eerie toy monkey in the attic, unleashing a series of mysterious and horrifying deaths. Though they manage to dispose of the cursed toy and move on with their lives, it resurfaces decades later, bringing chaos and terror back into their world. Releasing in February 2025.

Final Destination: Bloodlines

After a 14-year hiatus, the Final Destination franchise makes its long-awaited return! Tony Todd reprises his iconic role as William Bludworth, the ominous harbinger of death. This instalment dives into Bludworth’s backstory, uncovering his connection to death itself. While fans of the series might expect familiar thrills, franchise creator Jeffrey Reddick has teased that Bloodlines will shake up the formula and deliver something fresh. Releasing in May 2025.

28 Years Later

This post-apocalyptic zombie horror promises to up the ante with an all-star cast featuring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Cillian Murphy, and Jodie Comer. Set 28 years after the catastrophic rage virus outbreak, the story follows a group of survivors living on an isolated island linked to the mainland by a heavily guarded road. But when one survivor ventures into the mainland, they discover a horrifying new mutation of the virus that threatens humanity’s last hope for survival. Releasing in June 2025.

Insidious 6

The Insidious franchise continues its haunting legacy with its sixth instalment, building on the chilling storyline of the original films. While details remain under wraps, Sony is also releasing a spinoff titled Threads: An Insidious Tale. Starring Mandy Moore and Kumail Nanjiani, the spinoff is set to expand the franchise’s universe, though its release date is still to be announced. Releasing in August 2025.

The Conjuring: Last Rites

The Conjuring series comes to a climactic conclusion with Last Rites. Paranormal investigators Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga) take on their final case, diving into one more chilling story from their infamous case files. This instalment will push the Warrens to face their deepest fears, blending supernatural horror with personal stakes for a fitting end to the beloved franchise. Releasing in September 2025.

So whether you're a fan of psychological thrillers or jump scares, 2025's horror slate promises to deliver chills, thrills, and unforgettable cinematic experiences. Prepare for a year of nightmares you won’t want to miss!

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On