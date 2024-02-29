The offers coming my way are surely better and polished, says actor Geetanshi Lamba

Actor Geetanshi Lamba asserts that after her dream debut, the quality of projects coming her way has surely gone a notch up. Actor Geetanshi Lamba

“A right debut with the right people changes a lot for you as a newcomer. It might be a big cast as it’s a common pattern in today’s time where each character, be it for an OTT show or a film, does get the due. Today, a good story is the original hero. Things started to change for me after the release, and now the offers coming my way are surely much better and polished,” says the Mission Raniganj (2023) actor.

Talking about getting the film, she adds, “I was shooting for a commercial when Tinu (Suresh Desai, director) sir’s wife Bhavnaji, who was working on the project, spotted me and inquired whether I was from theatre or not. And I was like ‘yes’, so it all started from there. Then, I went for the audition and got selected for Rekha’s role. Working with the husband-wife duo has been magical for me. I learned so much while working on the film. Also, when you share a screen with a star like Akshay (Kumar, actor) sir, you know you are in the right place. I had a good number of scenes with him. He is such a perfectionist and a very disciplined actor.”

For now, Lamba is auditioning and ready to get back on the set. “If all goes well, I will start my next soon. Besides, play Chattan, a superhero drama, opened this month, so things are on track as this is what I have decided that I will work across mediums including giving time to stage performances. For an artiste, the real test is to perform live as that’s what helps to keep your craft game up.”