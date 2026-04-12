...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

The queen of playback Asha Bhosle, who never conformed to the norms personally or professionally

As the nation mourns the loss of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, here's a look at the challenging yet inspiring life she led, both personally and professionally 

Published on: Apr 12, 2026 07:23 pm IST
By Akash Bhatnagar
Advertisement

The queen of versatility and indipop, Asha Bhosle was nothing less than an institution for every Indian out there. While her prowess lied in the musical field, the impact and significance she held spanned all across. On Sunday morning, the golden voice of India bid farewell and the nation mourned the immeasurable void she has left behind.

Asha Bhosle

Asha Bhosle was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai on Saturday evening for suffering from extreme exhaustion and chest infection, as revealed her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle. She breathed her last on Sunday morning and was 92 at the time of her passing.

Professionally too, Bhosle broke new grounds as she didn’t limit herself to just playback singing for films. In her career spanning over eight decades, she dabbled into over 20 languages, even did international collaborations, got nominated for the Grammys, and by 2006, had recorded over 12000 songs. She also gave some of the most memorable ad jingles to the Indian audiences including the ones for Rasna and Hindustan Unilever. At the age of 80, she ventured into acting with the 2013 movie Mai.

Bhosle was known for being an icon to every generation as she never limited herself. Be it performing actor Vicky Kaushal’s hookstep of Tauba Tauba (Bad Newzz, 2023) on stage or just revving up the crowd with her voice modulations, Bhosle was, is and will always remain an icon that the world would never forget.

 
asha bhosle
Home / HTCity / Cinema / The queen of playback Asha Bhosle, who never conformed to the norms personally or professionally
Home / HTCity / Cinema / The queen of playback Asha Bhosle, who never conformed to the norms personally or professionally
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.