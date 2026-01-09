The RajaSaab First Reviews: Prabhas’ horror comedy leaves netizens with mixed feelings; ‘Love Prabhas, but…’

Indian actor and Telugu heartthrob Prabhas is adored by the masses. The reason behind the immense love that fans have for him in their hearts is not just his acting chops and blockbuster hits such as Baahubali . The credit goes to his unmatchable aura, onscreen and off-camera. So today, when Prabhas returned to the theatres with The RajaSaab , almost two years after Kalki 2898 AD , his fans rushed to the theatres to watch him shine. Also starring Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Zarina Wahab, the fantasy horror comedy has been written and directed by Maruthi. Well, here’s what fans have to say after catching the first day shows.

Early reviews of Prabhas-starrer The RajaSaab are mixed. Netizens loved the actor and his presence. The film? Not so much. One Twitter review read, “Just watched #RajaSaab 👀 First half drags, second half works. Prabhas looks great, some fun moments, mixed climax. Feels like a safe Sankranti family entertainer. What did you guys think? #RajaSaabReview #Prabhas,” whereas another fan claimed, “I honestly love #prabhas but man #RajaSaab is horrible. Worse than horrible. Im so disappointed you guys, why take an actor who cant give time for the movie when there are many other actors in #tfi who are willing to go above and beyond.”

Another early review read: “#TheRajaSaab A Horror/Fantasy Drama with an interesting concept and an energetic Prabhas, but a clumsy and disjointed screenplay make it tiresome! The core concept is intriguing, and a few sequences built around it work well, especially the pre-climax. However, the commercial elements feel outdated and test patience throughout the film. The disjointed screenplay by Maruti, combined with choppy editing, hampers the flow. It is refreshing to see Prabhas in an energetic role after a long time. He easily stands out as the film’s biggest strength. The VFX works in a few places but falls short in others. Thaman’s music keeps the proceedings afloat. While it is commendable to see a star back a fresh concept, the director fails to present it in an engaging manner. The intended impact does not land. Not up to the mark! Rating: 2.25/5.”

After reading these early reviews of The RajaSaab, are you planning to book your tickets for the Prabhas film this weekend?