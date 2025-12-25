The real reason Ranveer Singh quit Don 3: ‘It’s actually an entirely different story…’

In the aftermath of Dhurandhar’s success, the industry has been buzzing with reports of the film's lead actors reassessing their future projects. One such claim that surfaced a few days ago was that Ranveer Singh had exited Farhan Akhtar’s much-anticipated Don 3 . Around the same time, another report suggested that Akshaye Khanna would be leaving Drishyam 3, fuelling speculation that these actors, riding a career high, were walking out of films.

However, fresh updates indicate that Ranveer’s reported exit from Don 3 has little to do with box office success or remuneration — and everything to do with creative differences.

“It's actually a different story…” Speaking to India Today, a source clarified the context behind the casting, saying, “It’s actually an entirely different story. To start with, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar offered him Don 3 after he had delivered three colossal flops. They stood by him even after Sanjay Leela Bhansali shelved Baiju Bawra because he was considered not saleable at the time."

Highlighting the scale of the project, the source added, “Don 3 is the hottest franchise, and Ranveer was stepping into the legendary shoes of not just Shah Rukh Khan, but also Amitabh Bachchan. It is a dream role for any actor.” The source further stressed that Farhan Akhtar’s faith in Ranveer came well before Dhurandhar released. “Farhan was the only filmmaker who put his trust in Ranveer when others had backed out. This was also at a time when Dhurandhar hadn’t even released.”

Addressing the exit rumours directly, the report claims that Ranveer’s decision to step away from Don 3 had nothing to do with the film’s success or a sudden shift in bargaining power. Instead, it allegedly stemmed from creative differences, with disagreements over certain demands leading to the separation.