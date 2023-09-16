The show must go on: Hollywood production houses gets back to work; leaves writers' strike in lurch

While most Hollywood productions are paused amid both the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, there are certain projects that have resumed work, and it has led to several conflicts in the industry. Actor Drew Barrymore has decided to resume her talk show

The makers are trying to find loopholes to get back to work, from exclusion from the WGA terms to an alternative way of working. However, it has led to a debate in the industry with people standing in solidarity questioning the move. We take a look at shows which have caused this clamour.

Bill Maher

The comedian has shared that he will continue his show, Real Time with Bill Maher, despite the ongoing strikes in Hollywood. Maher wrote in a post on X, that he will resume his show without his writers or writing. “It has been five months, and it is time to bring people back to work. The writers have important issues that I sympathise with, and hope they are addressed to their satisfaction, but they are not the only people with issues, problems, and concerns,” he wrote, adding, “I love my writers, I am one of them, but I’m not prepared to lose an entire year and see so many below-the-line people suffer so much”. He said that he will honour the spirit of the strike by “not doing a monologue.”

The Drew Barrymore Show

Actor Drew Barrymore has decided to resume her talk show, and start filming its new season even though the writers of her show continue to strike. She had initially expressed solidarity with Hollywood writers at the time of the strike in May. Through an Instagram post, Barrymore revealed that she took the decision “in compliance with not discussing or promoting film and television that is struck of any kind”. She wrote, “I am making the choice to come back for the first time in this strike for our show, that may have my name on it but this is bigger than just me.” Many Writers Guild of America (WGA) members have criticised Barrymore on social media, saying her decision to bring back her show without its writers was disappointing and called on her to reconsider.

The Jennifer Hudson Show

The talk show is resuming production this week, as per a report by Variety, and will return on September 18. As per sources, Hudson’s show, which is covered by the WGA, will begin its season without writers, and intends to resume WGA writers once a new contract is in place. A spokesperson for the show declined to comment.

The Talk

Several Hollywood insiders claim that the daytime panel series is eyeing September 18 as return date, and will begin filming soon. However, it remains unclear if co-hosts Jerry O’Connell, Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales and Sheryl Underwood will all return to the set when it resumes production. The production of the series came to a halt when the strike began in May.

The Kelly Clarkson Show

There is a growing chatter that the show is building its new set in New York for its fifth season, and a source close to the show told Variety that no writers are working and filming has not begun for the new season yet. However, it is believed that it will start soon. When the writers strike began in May, production on the show was shut down.

General Hospital

As an attempt to keep the show going on, the show makers have resorted to hiring scab writers. The show began using scab writers in July, according to one of the show’s WGA writers on strike.

Green light to shows to resume production amid strikes

In a major relief to three shows, SAG-AFTRA gave permission to three shows to restart production of Interview With the Vampire and two Walking Dead spinoffs. The organisation decided to let these three shows start work under its provision allowing “independent” projects to continue despite the strike. However, this move has not gone down well with all. These provisional agreements have been opposed by some striking members who feel that they undermine the solidarity of the strike. But the organisation has been urging members to not make negative remarks about actors who perform in approved productions.

The after-effects

The talk show might be ready to return for the audience, but all shows will have to grapple with how to handle celebrity guests amid the strikes. The celebrities who agree to appear as guests will have to follow SAG-AFTRA strike rules, which means they cannot discuss or promote any struck projects. In fact, many actors and writers may opt to not appear at all in an effort to stand in solidarity with their union.

