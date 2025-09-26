The Spicy Kasukabe Dancers review: Shin Chan lights up India with a chaotic adventure

The story begins with the Kasukabe Defense Force unexpectedly winning a dance competition in Japan. Their prize: an invitation to perform at India’s biggest cultural festival. What seems like a straightforward trip soon spirals into something stranger when Bo-chan, the quietest member of the group, discovers a nose-shaped backpack. Inside are tissues that, when used, unleash an authoritarian streak in him, transforming the gentle boy into a destructive tyrant. Shin-chan, along with his family and friends, now has to undo the damage while figuring out the mystery of the tissues. Ariana, a talented dancer who previously won the same festival, steps in to help, while Kabir and Dil—two brothers modeled after RRR’s leads—add a dose of action to the adventure. Together, they try to rein in Bo-chan before the festival collapses into chaos.

Shin-chan’s films have always thrived on outlandish plots, eccentric humor, and a knack for parody. Over the years, he’s been dropped into every possible setting, from time-traveling misadventures to family-focused chaos. In Crayon Shin-chan the Movie: Super Hot! The Spicy Kasukabe Dancers, the setting shifts to India, where songs, dances, and cultural references dominate the narrative. The result is a film that is colorful and occasionally funny, but also uneven and stretched thin.

The good The humour is familiar territory for Shin-chan fans. Moments like Hiroshi belting out Top Gun’s Danger Zone mid-flight or the nonsensical Uhun Ahaan gag provide bursts of comic relief. Younger viewers, especially, will enjoy the slapstick, while adults may find themselves laughing at the film’s parodies of popular movies and tropes. The Indian backdrop offers a novelty factor. Characters casually slip into greetings like Namaste and Dhanyawad, and the repeated chants of “India Power” keep the setting at the forefront. Ariana, Kabir, and Dil prevent the story from feeling too recycled, with Ariana adding emotional weight and the brothers giving the action sequences some flair.

Visually, the film is brighter and slicker than older Shin-chan movies. The dance numbers, while excessive, are staged with energy, and the overall animation looks sharper compared to what fans in India first saw back when Shin-chan aired in 2006.

The bad For all its energy, the film falters in its storytelling. The dance competition that sets up the trip is brushed aside so quickly it barely makes an impression. With no buildup, the shift to India feels abrupt and underdeveloped.

Bo-chan’s transformation, which should have been the heart of the conflict, is handled superficially. There’s no explanation for why the tissues turn him tyrannical, and since he isn’t presented as a convincing villain, the threat lacks weight. The climax, too, avoids addressing the festival that was set up so prominently, making the entire premise feel like an afterthought. The songs, though lively, often work against the pacing. Instead of advancing the plot, they interrupt it, stretching scenes unnecessarily. Subplots like the chapati monster only add to the clutter, creating distractions rather than depth.