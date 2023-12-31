The year 2024 will see me playing edgy characters, says Bhagyashree

Actor Bhagyashree believes that it’s time for her to live her life to the fullest. Actor Bhagyashree

“Till now, all my time was for my family and my kids, but it was only recently that my children (actors Abhimanyu and Avantika Dassani) made me reaiise that it was time to get going once again, says Bhagyashree, the Thalaivii (2021) and Radhe Shyam (2022) actor on her Lucknow visit.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

She says, “They told me that ‘mumma you have given us enough time, now it is time that you think about yourself and your career.’ It was then that I have decided to work once again. The actor and traveller in me has resurfaced and now I am taking up work across mediums.”

The actor feels that it is the right time to be in the industry for artistes of her age. She adds, “In today’s time, 50 is the new 30 and that’s the fun part of the whole game. When I decided to re-join, I knew that things were transforming and industry was expanding. Character and roles were being designed not only for male actors but for female artistes too, both in films and on OTT.”

“ The actors today are not bound or limited to certain code of conduct like it was a decade back. Any actor who wanted to comeback had to think twice because kuch hota hi nai thaa karne ko. One or two makers came forward to take a chance and make something meaningful with senior artistes. Ab sab kuch change ho gya hai,” she further adds.

“Projects with strong storylines came up and there was just no reason for me not accept them. I think 2024 will see me doing some edgy roles on OTT as well as in films, the stories will surely strike a chord with my fans,” she says.

The Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video actor has been exploring all mediums and says it is helping her to carve her career. “Not just screen, I am also doing theatre. I was all set to play Goddess Sita at the Ramleela being staged at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh from January 17, 2024, but I had to leave the project due to some personal engagement. Maybe in October next year I will be able to take up the same project,” she ends