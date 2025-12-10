Theatre director Randhir Ranjan Roy plans to recreate Amitabh Bachchan's Sharaabi into a musical, seeks music rights

Popular theatre director Randhir Ranjan Roy, who recently showcased his latest musical love story Kaneez, featuring Siddharth Nigam and Gulki Joshi, has been attempting to recreate megastar Amitabh Bachchan's popular 1984 film Sharaabi since a long time. Amitabh Bachchan was paired opposite Jaya Prada in Sharaabi.

A close source to the director reveals, "Randhir always wanted to recreate the popular film Sharaabi into a musical play as he is a big fan of Bappi Lahiri's music in the movie, but after his demise in 2022, the director halted his plan to work on it."

In a recent development, HT City has now learned that Randhir might revive the stalled project and is seeking to buy the music rights of the film to fulfill his dream.

The 1984 blockbuster was directed by Prakash Mehra, and besides Amitabh Bachchan, it starred Jaya Prada, late Pran and Om Prakash in the pivotal roles. The film is a story of a spoilt son, who leads to the path of alcoholism and depression.

The iconic songs of Sharaabi are still a rage in the retro music scene. De De Pyaar De, Inteha Ho Gayi, Mujhe Naulakha Mangawa, Manzilen Apni Jagah Hai are some of the widely popular songs from the film,.

Earlier, it was also reported that Kaneez director work closely with singer Lucky Ali and wishes to recreate his father's iconic film Padosan, but due to copyright issues, he couldn't make it possible.

It would be interesting to see an amazing film like Sharaabi to come live on stage as a musical if things fall in place for Randhir.