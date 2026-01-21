This actor was in major 2000s hits like Golmaal and Dhoom, but left it all behind for real estate; take a look

Remember Rimi Sen — the actor who lit up the screen in early 2000s hits like Hungama (2003) , Dhoom (2004) , Golmaal (2006) , and Phir Hera Pheri (2006)? Once one of Bollywood’s most familiar faces, even making her Bigg Boss debut in 2015, Rimi has now taken a completely different path. The former actor, who stepped away from films over a decade ago, has built a new career in real estate in Dubai.

Rimi briefly returned to headlines two years ago when her photos resurfaced on social media, sparking rumours that she had undergone plastic surgery. She clarified in an old interview with Hindustan Times, “If people feel that I have had plastic surgery, and if they feel that in a good way, then it’s very good for me. Without even getting plastic surgery done, people are still talking. I have only had fillers, botox, and PRP treatment done, nothing else.”

Today, she has found a new home in Dubai’s real estate industry. According to reports, Rimi claimed that the city’s business-friendly environment played a big part in her decision to relocate. She also highlighted how real estate is viewed differently abroad: “In Dubai, property agents are treated like financial consultants, while in India, if you ask for two months’ brokerage, people look at you as if you have committed a crime.”

Rimi, who starred alongside Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, and Ajay Devgn in her prime, was everywhere at one point — in films, brand campaigns, and TV commercials. But by the late 2000s, her presence in cinema began to fade, and she eventually moved away from acting altogether.

She added that she may consider surgery in the future, saying, “One shouldn’t need to get plastic surgery done unless someone is on the run after committing a crime! I too want to get it done, but I will think about it after I cross the age of 50. For now, these treatments are sufficient.”

Rimi’s last appearance on screen was in 2011 in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Shagird. Now, she seems content charting a new course, swapping film sets for skyscrapers.