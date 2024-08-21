 Three generations of Sikar Gharana will enthrall Mumbaikars over the weekend - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Aug 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Three generations of Sikar Gharana will enthrall Mumbaikars over the weekend

ByShweta Sunny
Aug 21, 2024 07:06 PM IST

Mumbaikars can enjoy the musical splendour of Rajasthan’s regal past with a performance by the Sikar Gharana Ensemble tomorrow

Immerse yourself in the musical splendour of Rajasthan’s regal past with a performance by the Sikar Gharana Ensemble. Carrying forward a venerable tradition rooted in the opulent days of the maharajas, this family orchestra with three generations and including 16 members will put up a musical show that takes you back in time. Bringing together sitarists, sarangi players, tabla and dhol players, a vocalist, and a percussionist, the outfit will play music from the royal courts of India.

Sikar Gharana Ensemble
Sikar Gharana Ensemble

Imran Khan, a member of the Sikar Gharana Ensemble, says, “We feel proud to have kept the tradition of our gharana alive over the years and we are really looking forward to taking the stage at an iconic venue like The Royal Opera House.”

CATCH IT LIVE

What: Sikar Gharana Ensemble

Where: The Royal Opera House, Mumbai, Girgaon

When: August 22 (Tomorrow)

Timing: 7.30pm to 9pm

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / Cinema / Three generations of Sikar Gharana will enthrall Mumbaikars over the weekend
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On