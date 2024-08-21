Three generations of Sikar Gharana will enthrall Mumbaikars over the weekend

Immerse yourself in the musical splendour of Rajasthan’s regal past with a performance by the Sikar Gharana Ensemble. Carrying forward a venerable tradition rooted in the opulent days of the maharajas, this family orchestra with three generations and including 16 members will put up a musical show that takes you back in time. Bringing together sitarists, sarangi players, tabla and dhol players, a vocalist, and a percussionist, the outfit will play music from the royal courts of India. Sikar Gharana Ensemble

Imran Khan, a member of the Sikar Gharana Ensemble, says, “We feel proud to have kept the tradition of our gharana alive over the years and we are really looking forward to taking the stage at an iconic venue like The Royal Opera House.”

CATCH IT LIVE

What: Sikar Gharana Ensemble

Where: The Royal Opera House, Mumbai, Girgaon

When: August 22 (Tomorrow)

Timing: 7.30pm to 9pm