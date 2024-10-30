Throwback to when Saif Ali Khan revealed that Race was actually copied from this Hollywood movie

In an old interview that has been making rounds on social media, Saif Ali Khan revealed a new detail about the origins of the iconic film Race (2008). In conversation with the cast members, Saif discussed the film's inspirations also noting its striking similarities to the Hollywood thriller-comedy Goodbye Lover (1998). “(And) one day we were shooting in the hotel, we were shooting some scene (for Race), and Bipasha came around and she said ‘I’ve just seen this movie, it's a Korean movie — I've seen it on TV. It's called Goodbye Lover.' We said ‘really, have you asked the directors?’ And he said 'haan, thoda sa toh hai,” said Saif. Saif Ali Khan and Katrina Kaif

The original Goodbye Lover was directed by Roland Joffé and stars Ellen DeGeneres, Patricia Arquette, and Dermot Mulroney. In the movie, Patricia Arquette plays a woman caught in a love triangle with her lover and her husband, creating a complex web of relationships. This mirrors the dynamics in Race which was directed by Mustan Burmawalla and Abbas Burmawalla. In the movie Bipasha's character is entangled with her lover and his brother, adding layers of deceit and betrayal.

Both films also feature surprisingly similar supporting characters that contribute to the suspense and humour. For instance, the snack-munching detective in Goodbye Lover, played by Ellen DeGeneres, is mirrored in Race by Anil Kapoor's comedic detective role, highlighting how the remake maintained certain character archetypes. While Goodbye Lover is not a Korean film, the Korean influence shows itself in the song, Pehli Nazar Mein which is eerily similar to the Korean song shown in the clip below.

The throwback to this interview raises questions about the originality of Race and suggests that directors Abbas and Mustan may have borrowed heavily from earlier works. Netizens had a lot to say about this, and many were rather unsurprised. “At one point Abbas mastan toh dvd le ke jaate hai actors ke paas script nahin when they go to offer movies. They just say watch this movie tell us if u wanna do it,” said one. “Abbas Mastan entire filmography is lifted from Hollywood,” said another. One other fan was genuinely disheartened by the news saying, “My Childhood Is Ruined. That's one of my favorite songs, I thought it was a original.😭”

As the comments flooded, another aspect of the controversy unveiled itself. Allegedly, when Bipasha went to film The Lovers with Joffé she realised that the filmmaker could chart the story of Race down to the last detail. While she was surprised, he was infuriated at the fact that Bipasha's Race has been plagiarised from his earlier work. To this a user commented, “And then Bipasha went on to star in a film directed by Roland Joffé (The Lovers), who was the director of Goodbye Lover himself, and bragged about Race to him 🤣.”

