Tiger Shroff brings back his Flying Jatt avatar for a few special friends: ‘I’m wearing this costume after 6 years..’

The actor, who first played the bumbling-yet-brave superhero in Remo D’Souza’s film, dressed up in the familiar blue-and-yellow costume after six long years. Sharing a clip from his car en route to the event, Tiger said, “I am wearing this costume after 6 years and going to meet some real super heroes.” And he meant it. At the venue, Tiger was welcomed by a group of children and the star greeted them warmly, clicked selfies, even posed for a fun group shot where he lay on the ground as the kids crowded around him. The joy on their faces said it all. Sharing the wholesome moment on Instagram, Tiger captioned it: “Had to suit up one more time on demand for some very special kids❤️ happy rose day from afj💙🌹 #nationalcancerroseday.”

Tiger Shroff may be Bollywood’s poster boy for high-octane action, but this week he turned into a real-life superhero for another cause. The actor decided to spread smiles today (September 13) by revisiting one of his most loved superhero characters from A Flying Jatt (2016), where he graced the silver screen alongside Jacqueline Fernandez.

The heartfelt gesture didn’t go unnoticed. Director Remo dropped into the comments, writing, “This is so beautiful, these little ones are the reason we made this film, and look at the love for you,” while Bhumi Pednekar added, “This is very sweet.” Even Tiger’s mother chimed in with a string of heart emojis to cheer him on.

For the uninitiated, National Cancer Rose Day, also called World Rose Day, is observed every year on September 22 to spread awareness about cancer and show support for patients and their families. The day stands as a reminder to offer strength, solidarity, and love to those fighting the disease.

On the work front, Tiger’s latest outing, Baaghi 4, may not be enjoying the best run at the box office but his superhero moment with these young fighters proved once again that sometimes the most powerful roles aren’t played on-screen but in real life.